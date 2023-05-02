TO THE EDITOR: On April 21, I ended up hitting a hole in one at Harmony Golf Course.
It was on hole 3 and I used my 8 iron off a tee. The shot originally looked way over and too high.
Once it hit the ground I saw it rolling down toward the pin. My heart stopped and I was thinking to myself “holy cow. this is going to be a hole in one” and sure enough it was.
I was so pumped and excited to share that experience with my friends. Me and my friends all ran to the hole and it felt like a dream. At the end of our golf scramble, all my friends and coaches all congratulated me.
I just want to thank the coaches for letting me go have fun with my friends. It was truly an amazing experience and once in a life time and I will never forget it.
JACK WEBB
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The 2nd-annual Peru townwide roadside Green Up Day was held on Earth Day, Saturday April 22.
It was a joint effort of the Peru Lions Club, the Peru K-5 PTO and the Peru Scouts. Over 70 participants combined to pick up 75 bags of trash. Additionally, Ten bags of deposit bottles and cans were separated out and donated to the scouts.
Over 20 miles of roadside was cleaned during the program.
We would like to acknowledge the support of Casella Waste Systems and Stewart’s Shops. We also thank everyone who participated to make this a big success and help beautify the town and village of Peru.
CRAIG RANDALL
AMY DAVIES
DAVID DALTON
Peru Lions Club
TO THE EDITOR: I was gut punched when I heard that, after over 100 years of Willsboro Central School’s existence, WCS’ nickname as the Warriors was being abandoned due to state mandate.
It is hard to describe how confounding this is to me, and probably like many of my fellow 5,000 plus WCS alumni, I am offended. Our administrative/political leaders waste time and resources on these soft topics that might offend somebody, somewhere.
I have never met any Native Americans who are offended by the term warrior. Being called a warrior is not derogatory! It is a compliment to be called a warrior. It is a quality a school should be proud to try to instill in its children as it prepares them for life after school buses and free lunches.
When this movement started years ago about who might be offended by school nicknames Saranac Lake had to become the Red Storm (boring), and later Peru became the Nighthawks (a router or firearm).
WCS dropped their Native American likeness as their icon and adopted a big W. The W stood for Willsboro? Warriors? Both? Who was that offending?
We still have the Golden State Warriors, eh? The taxpayers and alumni of WCS didn’t even have the opportunity of a referendum on the topic or to help choose a new nickname, i.e., the Lakers? The Bucks? The Black Sox? The Barkeaters?
These administrators/boards seem to follow the leader regarding combating theoretical social issues when there are real, hard issues more pressing, i.e., school safety, bullying, etc.
Sometimes these administrators/boards are full of really smart people. Too many of them graduated at the top of their class. The problem is the closer you graduate to the top is usually inversely proportional to how much common sense you have.
DOUGLAS ROGER FERRIS
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: This is for all you MAGA supporters.
When Trump paid a visit to the Aisne-Marne American cemetery, near Paris, he said, “why should I go to that cemetery?, it’s filled with losers.”
He also referred to the 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau-Wood, as “suckers for getting killed.”
John McCain, United States Navy pilot was shot down during the Vietnam war in 1967; his plane crashed and he sustained fractures in his leg and arms. He spent years in a prison camp hospital under wretched conditions. When McCain died in August 2018, Trump said, “we’re not going to support that loser’s funeral.”
Trump became furious when he saw the flags were at half-staff honoring McCain; he said,”What the f- — are we doing for that guy; he was a f-----g loser.”
“Those remarks didn’t surprise me,” said Trump’s former high school classmate, George M. White, who said in an interview, “he was a heartless, obnoxious son-of-a-b----.”
To all of my veteran comrades, pay attention to the remarks by Trump when you consider who you support.
JOE DEMARCO
World War II Veteran Jay
TO THE EDITOR: The U.S. Supreme Court has a serious ethics problem, and the latest revelations about Clarence Thomas should be alarming to every American.
For 20 years, Thomas has accepted high-end, luxury, all-expense-paid vacations around the world from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. And he never disclosed any of it to the public.
What’s more, he also sold three properties to the billionaire and never reported it on his financial disclosures. The vacations are blatantly unethical, and not reporting the real-estate sales is potentially illegal.
Supreme Court decisions impact every facet of American life. Because of this, justices must be held to the highest ethical standards. When Americans see news like this about Clarence Thomas, or anything other justice, the court demonstrates that it cannot hold itself accountable and it doesn’t take its responsibilities seriously.
A court with no legitimacy only hurts the American people. It’s time for Congress to pass a Supreme Court code of ethics to bring legitimacy back to the court.
BRIAN HOUGHTON
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The highlight of every summer for the rank-and-file baseball aficionado, also known as baseball fans, is Lyon Mountain Baseball.
Between the history, the location, the beautiful park, I don’t know how it gets any better. It’s not minor league in any sense of the word. I just wish I grew up here, and not in New Jersey.
Everyone knows the story of Jake Gibbs, and how they stole the catching position from Tommy Kowalowski. In a sense I was a victim, as just a regular baseball fan that experienced and saw M. Mantle and Ellie Howard, and had to wait several years to finally have a great catcher in Thurman Munson.
Baseball on TV doesn’t cut it. As the recent P-R editorial suggested, they are trying to blame the length of pro baseball on bat boys and girls because they take 15 seconds instead of 12 seconds to retrieve foul balls.
Guess what, baseball at the big-time ballparks and on TV is just not that attractive anymore. It’s a never-ending barrage of advertisements, fake crowd hoopla, and replays. I’d rather sit behind home plate, or down the left field line at Lyon Mountain Ballpark, or watch the Plattsburgh team right next to the action.
Give me a radio broadcast with the NY team, or better yet, attend a local game, and still experience what is and will always be, America’s Pastime.
NEAL DUFFY
Plattsburgh
