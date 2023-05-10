TO THE EDITOR: Interested golfers and historians are attempting to convince the Ganienkeh Golf Course to reopen this spring.
The Ganienkeh Golf Course is only about 20 minutes from our house and always a bright challenge to our skill levels. My wife and I were in Altona last year, enjoying a day of golf, trying not to take our game too seriously.
My second shot flew a bit off course, as per usual, and landed near an outcropping most locals call Altona Flat Rock. A geologic compilation of glacial activity and inland seas, the region is home to the Mohawk Nation. While searching for my errant shot I noticed one of the women who signed us in seated on the warm rocks, apparently searching for something significant.
She eventually shared that she was looking for evidence of her ancestral ownership of this land. Arrow heads (Ganienkeh means Land of the Flint in Mohawk), pottery shards, points, her sharp eye had been rewarded many times.
While we love the beautiful golf course, the friendly nature of the staff, as well as its easy access, the rich history of this land cannot nor should not ever be forgotten as one glides from hole to hole.
Please keep this tandem of golf and Native American history alive and accessible. Show your support by sending positive comments to The 19th Hole at Ganienkeh Golf: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068109399610.
JIM HOWARD
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: As a retired police officer, who served in Lake Placid Police for over 20 years, I know how important the Lake Placid Emergency Room is.
There were many cases where lives were saved. I cannot even count how many times there were accidents, emergencies, or drug overdoses that we had to get to the hospital emergency room soon as possible.
As a father, when my son was 9 months old and fell off our deck; we rushed him to the Lake Placid Emergency Room where they stabilized him. They then lifeflighted him to Burlington.
We don’t know if he would have made it if we had to go to Saranac Lake. I raised four boys here in Lake Placid. How many times do you think that we used the Lake Placid Emergency Room?
I also know how important the Adirondack Dental Service was for our residents, and in this time of expensive gasoline, a trip to Plattsburgh or Malone for dental care is out of the question for many of our residents.
I think Supervisor Roy Holzer is right to call for a “public meeting that includes the hospital and state health agency (The Sun, April 15).”
The state has generously invested millions in improvements of sports facilities. I would like to know how much the hospital needs to keep the emergency room open?
Lake Placid has always had a hospital with an emergency room during my lifetime.
The Lake Placid Hospital had an emergency room before the Olympics, after the Olympics, and with the brand new building now we don’t have enough money to to keep it open?
As your (North Elba) town councilman, I am going to be exploring every avenue that can be explored to keep the emergency room open or if necessary, reopen.
ANDY BORDEN
North Elba
TO THE EDITOR: Very sad news. The historic (closed) Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Churubusco has been vandalized.
Five youths broke into this historically significant building. They set off fire extinguishers, pulled pipes out of the early 1900s Jardin organ, which is an example of an early tracker style organ, and smashed them on the floor below the choir loft, damaging the beautiful chandelier in the process.
They attempted to set a fire in the choir loft but were not successful. Thank goodness.
Thankfully, it appears that the beautiful and very special Prof. Angelo Matello murals and stained glass windows made of opalescent glass of Long Island were not damaged.
And yes, we know who they are as they were seen leaving the building. Hopefully, the St. Edmund’s Parish in Ellenburg and the Diocese of Ogdensburg will do what is right, because the vandals need to be made accountable for their total disrespect for this special and iconic building.
In my opinion, part of doing the right thing does not include destroying the building. Too many historic buildings are lost every day and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church should not be added to that list.
GERI FAVREAU
Churubusco Native Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITORL: On April 15, I was admitted to CVPH’s ER with severe lower back pain. While my memory is cloudy due to the intensity of my distress, I recall Victor Gonzalez issuing orders for my treatment like a marine corp drill instructor while Adolpho Gonzalez was preparing IV interventions. I was given oral meds. From a patient’s perspective, my treatment was exemplary.
Three days later, while still in the ER, I got a copy of the Press-Republican. Joe Lotemplio’s editorial left me stunned. One knew, intuitively, that a grievous error had taken place.
Ranked 143 out of 147 in a state-wide ranking could not possibly have considered the disabilities imposed by outside forces.
The hospital administrator and director of ER services should be seeking justiciable redress, and while you probably won’t, it isn’t because you shouldn’t, but because you choose not to wallow in the mud with this travesty of a ranking which turns out to be a rank slander.
This slander belongs at the grocery store checkout line where the latest headlines declare Princess Di and Elvis are romping round Rio.
What to do? The CVPH ER belongs to the people of Clinton County. Our facility has been accused of failure. Could we seek an independent assessor to get the record straight? Under any circumstances, the situation calls for a second opinion.
John O/Connell
Cadyville
