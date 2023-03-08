TO THE EDITOR: Flavored Vapes are a big problem in my school and others around New York state, even with the current ban.
If we look at New York high school kids, 25.6% of us use a tobacco product; the most used product is an e-cigarette, making up 22.5% of high school students. More than 80% of young people who ever used tobacco started with a flavored tobacco product.
Adding flavorings to tobacco is not only a dirty trick to get kids to use these products, it actually makes them more dangerous. Menthol, for example, is added to all kinds of tobacco products. Menthol makes nicotine more addictive and tobacco harder to quit. That flavor should only be in harmless things, like gum, candy canes, or toothpaste.
Kids don’t want to use something that tastes bad, so of course they will go for a product that tastes like mint or candy.
I don’t vape, but I can’t deny being curious about what they taste like. I know vaping is bad for people’s health, but fruity-flavored vape smells so good. The industry knows flavoring their products increases their appeal to kids.
Curious kids are going to want to try something that sounds tasty; after all, “Peach Mango Tata” or “Blue Razz Ice” don’t sound like something harmful. While kids might start off just wanting a taste, they end up becoming addicts because of the high levels of nicotine.
Big Tobacco and its never-ending flavor options are a tough opponent, but they are worth fighting to save lives. In New York, we lose 28,000 people a year from smoking and secondhand smoke. That’s not including the 750,000 people living with a serious smoking-related illness.
Our friends, classmates, neighbors, and communities are worth protecting, so I won’t stop fighting for them.
LAUREN GILBERT
9th Grade Student
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: With this letter I provide a big thank you to the team at the CVPH Family Medicine Center on Margaret Street in the city of Plattsburgh.
I’ve been a well cared-for patient there through the residency program with a few different new doctors, including the most recent, Dr. Jonathan Langill.
These newly minted doctors are learning to apply the knowledge from the years they spent in medical school in the practical real world of Plattsburgh through the residency program and while their stay in our community is somewhat short, they have provided a strong impact.
The nursing and clerical staff at that facility who keep it well decorated for each upcoming holiday and who run the office efficiently are also amazing. Many of my visits include new and more efficient processes. I look forward to meeting my next resident doctor after Dr. Langill sets off for the continuation of his career.
Well done, all of you, and thank you to CVPH’s administration for keeping this facility and team well supported.
DOUG BUTDORF
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: While leaders in Albany are talking about making New York more affordable, there is a proposal in this year’s state budget that will do the opposite by forcing local tax increases in the coming years.
Tucked into Governor Kathy Hochul’s budget is a proposal for the state to intercept $625 million in federal Medicaid funding that is shared with counties and has helped keep local taxes lower for the past 10 years.
That means, on April 1st, counties and New York City will have to come up with $625 million to pay for the State’s runaway Medicaid program by either raising local taxes, gutting reserves, or cutting services.
This will cost Clinton County taxpayers over $2.25 million in the first year, and over a four-year period it will cost us nearly $10 million. Should our county lose these federal funds, we will have to turn to our taxpayers to cover those costs.
At a time when New Yorkers are struggling to afford the increasing cost of utilities, food, and housing, the last thing they need is a potentially double-digit increase in local taxes.
We have told the Governor what this will mean to the homeowners, renters, and businesses in our county, and we have asked her to reconsider this proposal. So far, she has not changed it. Now, we are asking state lawmakers to use any legislative tools at their disposal to ensure this proposal does not survive the budget process.
We need your help! I urge our County residents to assist us in this fight by visiting www.costshiftcountdown.com and using the citizens’ advocacy tools to send an email to Governor Hochul’s office, asking her to reconsider this cost shift, and reverse this ill-conceived proposal that would make New York State less affordable in the future.
Mark Henry
Chairman, Clinton County Legislature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.