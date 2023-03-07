TO THE EDITOR: In response to Joe Tedford, Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 but won the electoral college, a stupid way to elect our president.
Such projection; Trump is the one who called for violence. Remember him telling his audience to hit protestors and he’d pay the lawyers’ fees?
He won’t and he didn’t. Dems didn’t storm the Capitol, that was Trump supporters. I need just one example of Dems advocating violence.
NANCY SCHUBART
Clintonville
TO THE EDITOR: It pays (a lot) to lie.
Fox News pays very,very well to lie.
Rupert Murdoch, president and owner of Fox, is worth $9 billion.
His underlings also do very well. Sean Hannity makes $43 million a year, Tucker Carlson makes $35 million a year and Laura Ingraham makes only $15 million a year.
So you see it, pays to lie; all the listeners who believe the lies and misinformation peddled by these poor announcers at Fox pay for their meager salaries .
Remember the old saying, “there’s a sucker born every minute.”
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: What makes this church in Churubusco unique?
In 2017, the church became eligible to apply to the National Register of Historic Places, a distinct historic honor. New York State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) categorized this building.
‘Constructed In 1888, the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church embodies the distinctive characteristics of the Gothic style, represents the work of a master stone mason, possesses high artistic values, and represents a significant and distinguishable entity that helps define the Town of Churubusco. Without the incredible degree of architectural authenticity, integrity, and compelling embodied story, the New York SHPO would not have determined the church eligible for the National Register’.
Discovering AARCH, Adirondack Architectural Heritage, helped us realize the significance of builder Isaac Johnson, propelling us to save the building.
How fortunate we have been, yet unaware about the church’s prominence at our town’s entrance, with a rare design layout and beloved ancestral heritage.
Our group’s focus has been on preservation and restoration of an intact building for community use. We cherish and wish to protect the artifacts, heritage, craftsmanship, and architecture with the exceptional support from AARCH and CCHA, Clinton County Heritage Association. Their expertise in applying for historic recognition and restoration grants helps limit taxpayer burden.
We chose to focus on the entire church; not only prized pieces. Over a century ago, this community built and paid for this wonderful church, and we revere their success. We respect their creativity, hard work, and sacrifice and ask our community to demonstrate the same pride and effort of their ancestors.
Waiting for the church to collapse, then placing a plaque, bell, or other antiquity to mark the spot ‘where Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church once stood’; would this be a fitting tribute to honour ancestors, history, and this unique church?
CHRIS TODORUK
Churubusco
TO THE EDITOR: How can Sam’s Club charge 60 cents a gallon less than gas stations that are less than a mile away, when they get their gas from the same place?
Called price gouging.
LARRY LAPIER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: At the recent State of the State address covered by the P-R, the North Country Chamber of Commerce spoke about the concerns of chamber members.
Workforce development, namely finding and training workers, has been and will continue to be a challenge. Federal Reserve Chair Powell recently stated: “there are persistent and significant labor supply shortfalls opened up during the pandemic, a shortfall that appears unlikely to fully close anytime soon.”
In other words, this is a new type of labor market that is likely here to stay. One contributing factor is demographics. The population is growing older. Many older, experienced workers left their jobs during COVID and the average age in many occupations is increasing. Secondly, birth rates are sharply declining.
However, demography is not necessarily destiny. To succeed, a 21st century economy needs a 21st century workforce system that is smarter and looking for opportunities. One that engages our people across the age spectrums.
The P-R has recently had two excellent articles on how this region is addressing this. Monday’s Authentic STEM article (“Talent Doesn’t Have a Zip Code”) shows how innovative partnerships can build a dynamic program. The CV-TEC and Beta Technologies partnership article on Feb. 22 (“The Sky’s the Limit”) highlighted a fantastic partnership with our Career and Technical Education Center with a cutting edge area company.
There are other innovative efforts in our region looking to build a new model. Kudos to the P-R and please continue to explore these.
GREGORY HART
Retired Regional Director for the Workforce Development Institute
Keeseville
