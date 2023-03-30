TO THE EDITOR: (NYC DA) Alvin Bragg is an embarrassment to himself, the Democratic Party, you and I, and the once great American justice system. Vote Trump.
JAMES BASS
AuSable Forks
TO THE EDITOR: I write this letter to all parents in the North Country in school districts which have swimming pools in their schools.
Swimming is a wonderful athletic activity which requires minimal uniform expense and minimum risk of injury. Competitors tend to be friendly with one another, and stay that way for decades.
When I was coaching aquatics we had Section VII competition with Northern Adirondack Central, Northeastern Clinton Central, Plattsburgh High, Seton Academy, Peru Central School, AuSable Valley Central School, Moriah Central School, and Lake Placid-Saranac Lake combined.
At AuSable Valley Central we had the Red, White, and Blue Crew Kindergarten through 6th grade intramural program each Spring for a five week training program and swimmers from elsewhere in the North Country were invited to compete on Saturday mornings.
Fortunately the Red, White, and Blue Crew has been revitalized and begins Monday, March 27 and will have competitive meets on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
I urge all readers of this letter to contact your schools and encourage the establishment of competitive swimming once again. Our North Country will be enhanced through the growth our children experience through participation.
God bless you all.
DAVID “DOC” COMEGYS
AuSable Forks
TO THE EDITOR: A local cab company is not operating on the weekends.
I choose not to mention said company at this time. My concern is lots of people utilize this cab company. Grant it, there is Uber in the city, however most people are unaware of these services.
What I think should be done is have the CCPT Bus run again on Saturday and Sunday if possible. But if they can’t run, I am open for opinion on what can be done to help people get to places they want to go on a weekend.
Finally, I either use Uber or I walk or ask a friend if they could bring me to where I need to go. However if my friends can not bring me, then I would just stay home. Also if they weather is bad I will stay home.
Would love to hear what you all have to say.
JOHN E. SMITH
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Voters: Ho Hum, just another school shooting in the news today.
Who cares? Certainly not some people like our current congressperson and her supporters.
A comment heard recently by a keen observer that “they can’t hunt deer with assault rifles but they can kill our kids with them” says it all.
Great patriots they be, for sure.
A disgusted voter.
PEGGY CONROY
West Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: I was raised by my parents to value my education and to treat others’ ideas fairly and kindly.
Neither of my parents had a college education. They were self-educated without attaining a college degree and were lifelong learners. It is deeply disturbing to me that Elise Stefanik, to whom much has been given, thinks that she has a right to a well-rounded education but not others less gifted.
Elise claims that 75% of her constituents have a high school education or less, suggesting that these parents and their children have no interest in education beyond basics. Further, it would seem that she does not grant them the respect to decide for themselves. She will happily tell them what to believe and what not to believe to save them the trouble of dealing with pesky facts.
The Parents Bill of Rights championed by Elise and the Republicans in fact takes away the right for every child to have the ability to learn and to think for themselves.
I have no problem with parents deciding that their child should not read a book because it is offensive to them, but if they are going to object to a specific book, parents should at least read it themselves. I do, however, strenuously object to other parents and lawmakers deciding what my children and grandchildren should be able to read.
We each have the right to educate our own children. Parents need to take an active role in discussing with their children their thoughts and beliefs. It is not up to you Elise to force others to adhere to your set of educational controls.
As a retired children’s librarian, this sham Parents Rights Bill is nothing more than political censorship by the Republican Party.
KATHIE LABOMBARD
Keeseville
