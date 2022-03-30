TO THE EDITOR: If there is one thing that the people of this country should have learned in the last year of this disastrous administration, it is that we need to have America first policies that make us less dependent on foreign nations.
I was proud to see Congresswoman Elise Stefanik continue to support an America first agenda when she introduced legislation to boost the domestic manufacture and research of semiconductor chips. This bill will help increase investment in American-made semiconductor chips and strengthen our economy as a whole, all while providing Americans with jobs. This bill will also help the United States to continue to lead the world in the design of semiconductor chips and reduce our reliance on foreign adversaries.
I applaud Congresswoman Stefanik for protecting American-made products and working to strengthen our manufacturing for years to come.
JEFF DUXBURY
Greeenwich
TO THE EDITOR: The worst former governor in America needs to be held accountable.
While we all would like to move on and forget the disaster that was Andrew Cuomo, also known as the worst governor in America, we need to remember that he must be held accountable for his crimes.
I am proud to see Representative Stefanik keep up the pressure on Cuomo and continue to call for him to be held accountable for his criminal actions. It has been two years since Cuomo was praised for how he handled the pandemic, but it has been one year since it was revealed that over 4,000 people died unnecessarily in nursing homes due to Cuomo’s policies.
And we are approaching the one-year anniversary of Cuomo resigning over sexually harassing multiple women. Like Elise has stated again and again, Cuomo needs to be investigated and put in prison.
There is no excuse for not bringing him to justice for his crimes against the people of this state.
DON WARD
Greenwich
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to sincerely thank the entire staff at Meadowbrook Rehabilitation facility.
They are unbelievably phenomenal. I am so impressed with the service I have received so far. I’m still here, but should get out on Monday.
I nearly died at Fletcher Allen Hospital during emergency surgery. Very lucky to have a second chance and I will make the best of it.
Their staff is awesome, all positive. I didn’t realize how hard they work. They are definitely underpaid and something should be done about this. I’m so happy I came here before I go home.
Thank you so much, Meadowbrook Rehabilitation facility. You are the best.
TOM LACEY
Plattsburgh
