TO THE EDITOR: Maxine Waters, not once but twice (called for protesters to get more confrontational) and during the trial of Officer Chauvin.
I see you also forgot about all the so-called protesters shouting, “we are going to burn the system down,” or about the one where they yelled, “pigs fry them like bacon,” (in St. Paul) or about this one (in NYC), “what do we want, dead cops, and when do we want them, now.” Now I suppose you call that nonviolent?
And, oh, by the way those were (likely) not Republicans shouting those things. Also how about when they (set fires near) a federal building with people inside that building. We had weeks (of protests) where 19 people sadly died and $2 billion of damage done.
Now for bail, Trump would had been wrong to bail any one person out, but you know who was asking for donations to bail out protesters: Kamala Harris was asking for donations to be made to a group who was bailing them out; now she did not bail anyone out herself, but she was asking for money to do just that.
Now for Jan. 6, we keep hearing Biden and other Democrats say that a number of Capitol Police (died from injuries later); the only person to, again, sadly die that day at the Capitol was a Trump supporter and that is from Factcheckers.com.
Jan. 6 was one day of rioting and liberals act as if the world was coming to an end, but were all silent when the George Floyd death protest got violent. In fact, you had (CNN) standing in front of a burning building (at night) saying that was mostly peaceful (in the daytime).
Now do not try and say Democrats are not violent; it can come from both sides; in fact, I can remember Biden saying he wanted to take Trump behind the gym (if he was in high school); again I suppose to you that is not calling for violence?
JOE TEDFORD
Saranac
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to recommend a book everyone should read, especially residents of the (Congressional) 21st District.
It is “Lessons From the Edge” by Marie Yovanovitch.
THOMAS POTER
Saratoga Springs
TO THE EDITOR: March 18 concluded the 2023 Town of Plattsburgh basketball season.
This year we had 15 teams total: four first and second grade teams, four third and fourth grade boys teams, two third and fourth grade girls teams, three fifth and sixth grade boys teams, and two fifth and sixth grade girls teams.
There were 196 kids who participated from January until March. We are excited to see these athletes continue playing.
This season was successful for many reasons: the coaches, the kids, the referees and the parents/guardians. First, thank you to the parents for keeping your children active and taking them to each practice and game. We are grateful for your dedication to the Town of Plattsburgh Basketball Program.
Second, a huge thank you to all our coaches and assistant coaches. Without your dedication and enthusiasm, this would not be possible: Sue Wilson, Krysta Renadette, Faith Whitney, Danielle Moschelle, James St. Dennis, Jennifer Ashlaw, Mark Combes, Jon Mast, Heidi Freeman, Christian Hill, Tinia Adams, Mychelle Favreau, Eric Boyle, and Kelly Weiss.
A thank you to all the assistant coaches who helped out this year as well. We appreciate all you do for our youth sports.
Finally, thank you to all our referees: Lydia DeZalia, Dylan Garrant, Samantha Gonyo, Brooke Hanson, McKenzie Hanson, Malik Johnson, Ian Lawrenz, Kayne Munson, Brady Mannix, Josh Burgin, and Carson Duffield.
Thank you for making time in your busy schedules. We hope to see you all back next year.
JORDANNE MANNEY
Recreation Program Coordinator
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The Daily Mail recently reported that Congresswoman Elise Stefanik doubled down on support for former president Trump amid a looming indictment, and says she would be ‘honored’ to serve in his administration even if he is convicted, despite the fact that her leader lost the 2020 election, instigated an insurrection in January 2020, and continues his attempts to overthrow or otherwise destroy the legitimately elected government of the United States.
It’s obvious that, if you voted for Joe Biden, or are against Donald Trump, she has no interest in representing you. And, If you’re a loyal Stefanik supporter, you should discard the illusion that she cares about you.
As far as she is concerned you’re just another useful idiot, a tool to be used in her machinations.
Like her president, Elise Stefanik is an unabashed (opponent) to this country, and everything it stands for. And that raises the question: whose side are you on?
WALTER WOUK
Summit
