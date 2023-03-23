TO THE EDITOR: Kudos to Andrew Sajor for his insightful letter comparing Stefanik to DeSantis in Floriduh.
Living in Floriduh is a waking nightmare. He calls what he’s doing “freedom” as he imposes more rules taking freedom away.
Did you hear about him wanting to allow permitless carry of firearms? Parents are telling their kids to get out of Floriduh; there’s no future here for them. As for Stefanik, I’ve never seen anyone (moved) so quickly by the illusion of power.
DeSantis has been called a fascist and Stefanik supports him. We need to get rid of them both. Democracy is at stake. We need Republicans like John McCain; where are these people?
I’ve seen some crazy dems but these MAGA clowns are scary. Vote for your best interests, people.
NANCY SCHUBART
Clintonville/St.Pete, Fla.
TO THE EDITOR: This a reply is to Nancy Schubart, who asked a question; well, here is your answer: Maxine Waters, and not once but twice (called for protesters to get more confrontational) and then during the trial of Officer Chauvin.
I see you also forgot about all the so-called protesters shouting, “we are going to burn the system down,” or about the one where they yelled, “pigs fry them like bacon,” (in St. Paul) or about this one (in NYC), “what do we want, dead cops, and when do we want them, now.” Now I suppose you call that nonviolent?
And, oh, by the way those were (likely) not Republicans shouting those things. Also how about when they (set fires near) a federal building with people inside that building. We had weeks (of protests) where 19 people sadly died and $2 billion of damage done.
Now for bail, Trump would had been wrong to bail any one person out, but you know who was asking for donations to bail out protesters: Kamala Harris was asking for donations to be made to a group who was bailing them out; now she did not bail anyone out herself, but she was asking for money to do just that.
Now for Jan. 6, we keep hearing Biden and other Democrats say that a number of Capitol Police (died from injuries later); the only person to, again, sadly die that day at the Capitol was a Trump supporter and that is from Factcheckers.com.
Jan. 6 was one day of rioting and liberals act as if the world was coming to an end, but were all silent when the George Floyd death protest got violent. In fact, you had (CNN) standing in front of a burning building (at night) saying that was mostly peaceful (in the daytime).
Now do not try and say Democrats are not violent; it can come from both sides; in fact, I can remember Biden saying he wanted to take Trump behind the gym (if he was in high school); again I suppose to you that is not calling for violence?
JOE TEDFORD
Saranac
