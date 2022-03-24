TO THE EDITOR: Now that the Cogan Avenue construction (in Plattsburgh) is completed and new sidewalks to Cornelia have been installed, the pedestrian crosswalk signal is disabled.
While there has been some attempt to make the city more pedestrian-friendly, the efforts have not extended beyond the downtown area.
PATRICIA HARTSHORN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The Press-Republican letters to the editor of March 22 includes a letter from Dr. Neal Duffy discussing medical treatment of COVID-19.
With all due respect, the Plattsburgh State website describes Dr. Duffy as Professor Emeritus of Economics and Finance, who studied energy, environmental, regional and urban economics, who enjoys motorcycling, basketball and golf.
ERNEST A. PISCITELLO
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: When an economics professor with a Ph.D. starts discussing appropriate medical care for an infectious disease, beware.
Just because someone has doctor in front of their name does not mean they are qualified to make medical recommendations that run counter to all available scientific evidence. Many have suffered from the economic devastation caused by COVID and many also feel that government sometimes acted too late and sometimes overreacted.
However, I would not recommend going to a doctor of economics for a medical condition or to a medical doctor for an economic issue. We should stick to our areas of expertise.
BILL BRADLEY
Plattsburgh