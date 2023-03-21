TO THE EDITOR: As reported in the Wednesday Press-Republican, Ron DeSantis remarked to lawmakers in Tallahassee: “We defied the experts. We bucked the elites. We ignored the chatter. We did it our way, the Florida way, and the result is that we are the number one destination for our fellow Americans who are looking for a better life.”
So why is Florida often referred to as the “Elephant’s Graveyard”?
DeSantis enjoys a legislative Republican supermajority eager to rubber stamp virtually all his agenda ranging from immigration to race to gender identity, which coincides with the Florida legislature’s agenda that includes telling teachers which pronouns they can use for students, making guns more available to Floridians, and abortion restrictions.
It appears they want to force you have a child but do nothing to insure it will make it to recess in school alive. These have been his talking points instead of focusing on actual problems in the state like rising rents, cost of living, and a property insurance market that’s in distress, or preparing his state which, more than most, is vulnerable to climate change by way of rising sea level and increased catastrophic storm destruction.
Why is DeSantis ignoring imminent peril to blow the MAGA dog whistle? It seems rather simple; Florida’s days are finite and it’s his job to lure as many people as possible to his state before they wake up to what really awaits them.
To borrow from Shakespeare, he wants to keep the MAGA’s faction focused on a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing, while the land under their feet literally washes away. If he can pull this off, he will take his medicine show on the road across America, hoping the phrase attributed to but not proven to be uttered by P.T. Barnum: “There is a sucker born every minute.” to ring true.
Sounds a lot like our own MAGA darling here in the 21st (District) doesn’t it?
ANDREW SAJOR
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Clinton Community College: We should be working to make our community college one of the best in New York State.
Clinton Community College is a top physically beautiful campus with a breathtaking view of Lake Champlain. CCC has many excellent scholastic programs including top nursing, mechanical engineering, and technology majors.
The treatment of the faculty by the governing bodies must be upgraded for us to be a top level community college.
Six years without a contract is not negotiation; it is more subjugation of the faculty by Clinton County. This is a miscarriage of justice and must be solved ASAP.
Any delay will leave a lasting scar.
JAMES C. KING
Cadyville
TO THE EDITOR: This message is for Clinton County, city, schools, and our surrounding towns which are gloating about their sales tax revenues, COVID, and government monies they have received for the past couple of years.
They seem surprised to have this winfall in the millions of dollars; they are swimming in it. You see all the articles in the press and on the radio.
This extra comes from a 40 year high for inflation, government monies to help these organizations, COVID money, higher assessments, and of course higher sales taxes.
They are on a money-high, counting their blessings, gushing about what to do with the money. Do they think about where this money is generated from; I’ll tell you, on the backs of the common taxpayers?
Higher tax collection for gas/oil, 2-3 years of continuous higher assessments, etc. Are we the common taxpayer seeing any relief? Of course not.
Do they think about giving back to us? Giving us some relief from the tax on gas and oil, assessments? Again, no.
They would prefer to forget about the little people as long as they can build for their future, not ours. People need to unite and attend more of their monthly meetings, speak up for yourself, complaining at home to a love one or neighbors solve nothing.
Give yourself a voice for the good.
PATRICIA LAFLAM
Beekmantown
TO THE EDITOR: As a member of Reality Check I have learned that tobacco isn’t just a health issue, it’s a social justice issue.
For an industry that has consistently donated money and claimed to care for Black and LGBTQ+ causes, their products are ruining those same lives. According to recent studies, 86% of Black smokers use menthol cigarettes, vs. only 36% of white smokers; this doesn’t happen by accident.
The tobacco industry has heavily marketed menthol cigarettes to Black communities. Menthol when added to tobacco increases the addictiveness of nicotine and reduces the harshness of smoke, resulting in a deadlier product.
LGB female youth are more than 3x as likely to use cigarettes and cigars as straight females in the past month. The LGBT community is almost two times as likely to use tobacco compared to cisgender people, causing higher rates of tobacco-related cancers.
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco company was one of the first to advertise to the gay community. They came out with an idea called Project SubCulture Urban Marketing to target the gay and homeless communities of San Francisco with their deadly and addictive products.
Minority groups need visibility, support, and acceptance without a cost to their health and lives.
My RC group knows how important it is to educate on these issues; we participate in local LGBTQIA+ and awareness events, showing up to support, and educate about how this industry targets and harms those we love. We also spread awareness about how unjust menthol is, hoping to save all of our communities the pain and loss caused by these products.
Big Tobacco doesn’t care about social justice or minority lives, but I do. I hope you do, too.
PEYTON DOMINY
High School Student
Reality Check Member
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Women’s History Month is the time to reflect on the past, celebrate how far women have come and honor the continuous progression in today’s workplaces, specifically in the renewable energy sector.
As new opportunities for women emerge daily, we must acknowledge the women who have made their careers in the industry, as well as those venturing into the clean-energy sector, who are establishing their seats at the table.
While renewable energy is greatly expanding, like other sectors, it has generally been a predominantly male industry, especially in management. This reality has given me increased motivation to prove myself and my abilities.
Starting out as the site administrator and working my way up to operations manager of two EDP Renewables North America’s (EDPR NA) New York wind farms, Marble River Wind Farm in Clinton County and Jericho Rise Wind Farm in Franklin County, has allowed me to be even more proud of my hard work and determination to get where I am today. When becoming who you want to be, “I can’t” should never be a part of your vocabulary.
It’s crucial for girls growing up to see examples of successful women and their impact in various industries. With events like my company’s Kid’s Wind Day, girls across our beautiful state can witness renewable energy’s benefits to our community and see New Yorkers contributing to a cleaner and green country.
Renewables is an industry that empowers and builds up the influential women of the next generation, and I appreciate EDPR NA’s support in growing my career.
During Women’s History Month, let’s continue making strides in our ongoing triumphs as women.
NICOLE MYERS
Churubusco
