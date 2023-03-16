TO THE EDITOR: As reported in the Wednesday Press-Republican, Ron DeSantis remarked to lawmakers in Tallahassee: “We defied the experts. We bucked the elites. We ignored the chatter. We did it our way, the Florida way, and the result is that we are the number one destination for our fellow Americans who are looking for a better life.”
So why is Florida often referred to as the “Elephant’s Graveyard”?
DeSantis enjoys a legislative Republican supermajority eager to rubber stamp virtually all his agenda ranging from immigration to race to gender identity, which coincides with the Florida legislature’s agenda that includes telling teachers which pronouns they can use for students, making guns more available to Floridians, and abortion restrictions.
It appears they want to force you have a child but do nothing to insure it will make it to recess in school alive. These have been his talking points instead of focusing on actual problems in the state like rising rents, cost of living, and a property insurance market that’s in distress, or preparing his state which, more than most, is vulnerable to climate change by way of rising sea level and increased catastrophic storm destruction.
Why is DeSantis ignoring imminent peril to blow the MAGA dog whistle? It seems rather simple; Florida’s days are finite and it’s his job to lure as many people as possible to his state before they wake up to what really awaits them.
To borrow from Shakespeare, he wants to keep the MAGA’s faction focused on a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing, while the land under their feet literally washes away. If he can pull this off, he will take his medicine show on the road across America, hoping the phrase attributed to but not proven to be uttered by P.T. Barnum: “There is a sucker born every minute.” to ring true.
Sounds a lot like our own MAGA darling here in the 21st (District) doesn’t it?
ANDREW SAJOR
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Clinton Community College: We should be working to make our community college one of the best in New York State.
Clinton Community College is a top physically beautiful campus with a breathtaking view of Lake Champlain. CCC has many excellent scholastic programs including top nursing, mechanical engineering, and technology majors.
The treatment of the faculty by the governing bodies must be upgraded for us to be a top level community college.
Six years without a contract is not negotiation; it is more subjugation of the faculty by Clinton County. This is a miscarriage of justice and must be solved ASAP.
Any delay will leave a lasting scar.
JAMES C. KING
Cadyville
