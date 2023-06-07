TO THE EDITOR: In 2010, my husband and I were new to St. Lawrence County when I spotted a newspaper ad for the St. Lawrence Leadership Institute (SLLI).
My curiosity as a North Country newcomer, even though at the time I worked in Pennsylvania, led me to sign up for the institute.
I scheduled my stays up north around the institute sessions. It was a great introduction to issues, organizations, and leaders in St. Lawrence County. Attending helped me to understand those issues unique to the county and to find my way to destinations around the area.
Before retiring, I actually worked for one of the excellent organizations to which the class was introduced during the panel sessions.
I am now a member of the board of SLLI, and even taught a leadership session. So, if you are an up-and-coming leader in the county, a newcomer and/or curious, I highly recommend SLLI to you, your family, colleagues and friends; sign up to see where it can lead you.
For more information visit: www.VisitSTLC.com/SLLI or call Laura Pearson at the St. Lawrence County Chamber at 315-393-3620.
BETH YENCHKO
SLLI Class of 2011 Canton
TO THE EDITOR: As a former social studies teacher, I can understand and agree with the recent article about lack of knowledge about how our government works.
I have a suggestion. Why doesn’t the Press-Republican start a column on U.S. history and civics? I would think you have the space and connections.
I would start with reviewing the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Bill of Rights amendments, and there can be all sorts of additional topics to discuss.
I am sure there are many local resources, professors and historians that would participate. They must present the information in layman’s terms so that all readers, and especially our young people can understand.
Maybe even start an essay contest for students on various topics. Wouldn’t it be great for local social studies teachers to see their name in print for something positive?
I think this would be a worthwhile use of your paper, instead of only reporting about lack of knowledge.
JIM INFANTINO
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Sixty years and counting and SeaComm is still committed to its roots
It is very humbling to be leading SeaComm into its 60th year. This milestone is a concrete way for us to look back and appreciate all of the hard work and dedication that has been accomplished since those early days.
It all started with a tool box, which is iconic for us today and can be seen in the lobbies of all our branches, $50 and a shared vision of then 10 Chevrolet Foundry workers, who each wanted to improve the financial lives of not only themselves, but also of their coworkers.
Even though assets have grown from $50 to more than $800 million, and with the GM plant no longer in operation, that vision is no less important today than it was back on June 6, 1963.
The 10 men who signed the charter of incorporation were James G. Capell, Paul R. Catlin, James R. Ellis, Harold H. Guile, Earl M. Jackson, Carl L. MacDonald, Darrell Mills, Max M. Ryan, Frank E. Sequin and John Zakarauskas.
Earl Jackson, the remaining charter member, is still an active member of the Credit Union today. He reminds me when we speak about those early days, how SeaComm has become so very much more than they had ever dreamed. Even though the name has changed a number of times since the signing of the charter, that is a great testament to all those who have built upon the very foundation in which he and those other men believed in.
Today, we reflect on SeaComm’s history, as well as its future path through the expansions into the counties of Clinton and Essex in New York, Grand Isle, Franklin and Chittenden in Vermont and most recently, west into Jefferson and Lewis Counties, New York.
As we continue to evolve and build upon the vision that the ten employees of GM dreamed about, staying true to “People Helping People,” we are truly humbled in what they decided to start building all those years ago. I know they would all be proud of what we have become and continue to do for our 53,000 plus membership and the communities in which we do business.
The incredible responsibility started by the original 10 signers, is respected and continued today by our Board of Directors, management and dedicated staff. We are committed to carrying on such a rich history, while continuing the journey that was started six decades ago.
SCOTT A. WILSON
President and Chief Executive Officer Massena
