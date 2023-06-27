TO THE EDITOR: On June 10, the 4th-annual Plattsburgh BrewForce Festival was held on the grounds adjacent to Valcour Brewing Company in Plattsburgh, and sponsored by Valcour Brewing Co., Ufirst Federal Credit Union, Country Malt and members of the Adirondack Garda Cycling Club.
Thanks to all who attended. We hope you enjoyed listening to All Without the Bass and enjoyed the amazing food provided by Gus’ Red Hots food truck, El Gato and VBC.
Also, a big shout out to the breweries and vineyards that attended: Valcour Brewing, Oval Craft Brewing, Living Goods, Township 7, Hex and Hops,, Ausable Brewing, Maple Brewing, and Lake City Beverage which brought Paradox Brewery, Frog Alley Brewing, Bolton Landing,Thin Man Brewery, Nine Pin Cider and Common Roots.
Also Adirondack Winery and 4 Maples Vineyard. We also want to thank the sponsors that helped make this event successful, which are: Ufirst Federal Credit Union, County Malt Group, PM Leary Restoration, Plattsburgh Lions Club, Shield 457 Wealth Advisor, Bruno’s Custom Tile Works, C&E Fencing, Fleet Promotional Products, Livations Wine and Spirits, the law office of Stafford-Owens-Murnane-Kelleher-Meyer-Zedick, and Murname Construction.
A big thank you to all the support personnel that assisted in make this event successful. Especially Terry, Lil G, Darby, Ann, and the staff of VBC: Steve & Fran. With your support we are making donations to the North Country Veterans Assistance Fund, Rottie Empire, Multiple Sclerosis, and the Tour De Force bicycle ride which benefits families of fallen law enforcement officers. We have received a lot of positive feedback and are honored you believe in us.
Plans are underway for the 2024 BrewForce, with a big change, which we are sure will be a bigger and better success! We hope to see all our friends, new and old, again next year.
BOB CRONIN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: On the Fourth of July, many Americans will be grilling out, watching parades, and enjoying beautiful firework displays.
But as families celebrate Independence Day, American Humane, the country’s first national animal welfare organization, is reminding pet owners that hot dogs belong on the grill, not in parked cars.
The air temperature can rise dramatically within a stationary vehicle, exposing four-legged family members left inside to serious risks that range from extreme discomfort to death. On an 80-degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can jump to roughly 100 degrees in just 10 minutes and go upwards of 130 degrees in an hour.
This Fourth of July, animal lovers should not only act responsibly with their own dogs but also be on the lookout for other pets in danger.
If you see a distressed animal inside a parked car or left outside in the sun on a warm day alone, immediately call local animal control or law enforcement. Taking responsible action could save a pet’s life.
DR. ROBERT GANZERT
President and CEO, American Humane Washington, D.C.
TO THE EDITOR: I am hopeful that the House Judiciary Committee blocks the resolution by Reps. Stefanik and Green who want to remove Trump’s two impeachments.
If it goes to a House floor vote, I can’t imagine that it will pass.
Trump in calling Zelenskiy on July 25, 2019 asking him to investigate the Bidens, while holding up military aid approved by Congress was clearly asking Ukraine to meddle in the upcoming Presidential election.
BILL POPPINO
Essex
TO THE EDITOR:A letter to the editor on May 30 from Steve Krieg was obviously written as a result of erroneous research. His comments were in no way related to our local Ladies of Liberty group.
I have belonged to this organization since its inception approximately one and a half years ago. It consists of local women who have learned, and continue to learn, gun safety through proper training.
I, and the other women who belong to this group, have had the opportunity to learn about handguns and the safe use of them. Although the training is primarily to allow us to shoot as a sport, as females it does give us a feeling of security should an unsafe and threatening situation ever occur.
The Plattsburgh Rod and Gun Club has generously allowed us to utilize their facility, apparently being of the opinion that our group is beneficial to everyone.I have recently been widowed and, thanks to my Ladies of Liberty, the camaraderie and socialization with the other women that I have enjoyed since its inception has become an even more important part of my life.
I suggest that Steve Krieg refine his research and learn that the Ladies of Liberty group that he was referring to has absolutely nothing to do with our local Ladies of Liberty. We are, in no way, a political organization nor involved with Libertarianism.
JANICE M. GOSSELIN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR:Just a shout-out to ring the bell for the great people at Plattsburgh CVPH. What a blessing to have a hospital in our back yard.
I have been helped medically many times there, as well as my family members. The kind staff, nurses and doctors taking the time to answer questions and try to ease the pain and worry of people in crisis or need.
Lets all carry the torch for our hard-working people that work there. Just trying to think if we didn’t have our hospital to go to in the middle of the night or for an xray or test after work.
What it would be like to have to travel to Saranac Lake or Burlington to receive care or treatment.
I for one don’t like to travel. So lets be proud to praise CVPH. What a great facility in our backyard.
GERALD BARBER
West Chazy
