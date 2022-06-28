TO THE EDITOR: Paul Morocco’s letter in the June 22 Press-Republican gave some good safety advice.
I have one more suggestion, which I would like to see as a requirement for bicycle use, especially on pathways shared by bicycles and pedestrians. As a World War II veteran, I have a 35% hearing loss. My wife and I walk each morning on one of the eight paved paths or other walkways.
We choose to take PikStixs and also pick up trash on our morning walks, going back and forth across the paths. I do not hear bicycles approaching until a near miss occurs. I tend to call out, “ring your bell,” but it seems no one has one.
Whatever happened to little bells on bicycles? Every bicycle should be equipped with one. It takes a moment to ring it and the sound is loud and clear.
Growing up, our bicycles always had one. This might be a good requirement to promote bicycle safety, also on tricycles, to get children used to using them. If it becomes a nuisance, unscrew the bell dome. But kids learn to signal their use.
Should we work to pass a bill to make bells a safety requirement on bicycles?
(Editor’s Note: New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law 1236(b) already requires bicycles to be equipped with a bell or other device audible up to 100 feet.)
STAN RANSOM
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: We want to take this opportunity to thank Assemblyman Billy Jones and his Plattsburgh staff for assistance in obtaining a title for a manufactured home.
We were unable to accomplish this task and appreciate all the help that he and his staff provided.
Thank you very much for a job well done and we are forever grateful.
ANNE AND EDWARD LANDRY
Ellenburg Center
TO THE EDITOR: When Donald Trump was in office, he and Mitch McConnell made three lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court.
McConnell went so far as to defy Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish, that the next president appoint her replacement, by packing the court with Amy Coney Barrett just eight days before the 2020 election.
The result? Today’s Supreme Court has been taken over by a hyperpartisan supermajority that just dismantled abortion care in America.
But there’s something we can do. The Judiciary Act of 2021 would add four seats to the Supreme Court bench, restoring balance to the court.
It’s the solution we need to move away from the extremely partisan rulings that now threaten our fundamental freedoms. Recent polling showed that the majority of voters support expanding the court.
Congress has changed the size of the Supreme Court seven times already in our nation’s history. It’s time to do it again. I’m urging our representatives to back this important bill now so we know they want to protect the rights of the American people.
The stakes are too high to stay quiet on this important issue.
SANDRA BAINES
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: To protect our reproductive freedoms, including access to birth control, we need to expand the Supreme Court.
The Judiciary Act of 2021 would add four new seats to the Supreme Court, bringing the number of justices to 13. It would help restore balance to a court that Mitch McConnell has packed with right-wing extremists who just dismantled abortion care in America, threatening women’s health.
Recent polling showed that not only do a majority of Americans believe that the Supreme Court should uphold the right to abortion care, they also agree that we need to restore balance to the court and support adding additional judges to the Supreme Court.
I’m urging Congress to pass the Judiciary Act so we can create an institution that moves away from partisan politics and represents the good of all Americans.
LINDA GUSTAINIS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Welcome back to the dark ages, when popes and kings decided how the world works,
Welcome to a world before science, reason and any sense of fairness did not exist.
Welcome to a world where greed rules, and nothing matters but money and power. Whatever It takes to achieve it is fair game. Welcome to the coat hanger party rule of the GOP where totally amoral seditionists rule using methods refined and embraced by the likes of Stalin, Hitler, popes, kings and everyday dictators.
There is supposedly a way out of this mess, but in a country where truth is lies, down is up, darkness is light, freedom is slavery and ignorance is the law, and democracy is just joke.
PEGGY CONROY
West Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik didn’t endorse Harry Wilson, her district’s favorite son candidate for governor, because he refused to accept Trump’s Big Lie.
She did endorse a Congressional candidate from Buffalo who has a history of making racist remarks.
I hope voters in NY-21 will remember this come November.
BILL KITCHEN
Johnstown
TO THE EDITOR: Unfortunately, Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp has been cancelled this summer due to my health.
I’m feeling a lot better now. There was one week for boys and one week for girls. Our great staff all donated time and are excellent coaches. Former players also donated their time.
Next year we will have two Division 1 coaches as guest speakers, as well as many college coaches and high school coaches.
The camp stresses to have fun because you can’t get better if you are not having fun. There will be no negativity from anyone.
The reason I run this camp is because I was the last of nine kids in a very poor family. We lived next to the railroad tracks on Margaret Street. I was bullied a little in school for being poor. At age 6 I had a tragic incident occur. Basketball saved my life. Met so many nice people through basketball. In high school my parents could not afford to send me to a basketball camp.
As a junior, Coach Ray Holmes paid my way to Plattsburgh State Camp. I will never forget him.
Later, I continued to play. I just fell in love with the game. All my best friends played college basketball. We are all still tight today.
After I got out of the hospital, I needed to find something to do to help people. I volunteered for the Special Olympics in Orlando, which is every four years.
It was the most rewarding experience of my life. It filled the gap. It was so nice to see the smiles on the athletes’ faces. I have made some personal mistakes in my life, but this also put a smile on my face.
Please sign-up for next year in March 2023.
TOM LACEY
Coordinator, Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp Plattsburgh
