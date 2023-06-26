TO THE EDITOR: The North Country Mission of Hope held its 4th-annual 5K Color Run/Walk on Saturday, June 17 at Rulfs Orchard. Participants of all ages were thoroughly enjoying the joy of color being thrown from six various stations throughout the orchard as they were drenched in the rain.
Rulfs has supported the mission in each of its runs and we are much appreciative.
The net profit of more than $8,600 will benefit the medical services in Chiquilistagua, Nicaragua, at the Mission Clinic, providing dental, medical, vision and mental health services to residents in multiple neighborhoods.
The mission’s Medical Committee appreciates the support from our platinum sponsors: HCR, Northeast Labor Council, and UFirst FCU.
We also acknowledge our Color Station sponsors: Boule Spear Family Dentistry, Dewberry Engineering, Lakeshore Pediatric Dentistry, Law Offices of Joseph T. Cardany, Dragonfly Dental, Mountain Valley FCU, and North Country Thoracic & Vascular.
Thanks also go out to Centennial Abstract, Dr. Anthony Garami, LaMountain & Riccardelli, Accounting; Sally Kokes, SeaComm FCU, Haila Conant and Signs and More.
Our leadership board also stepped up to a challenge made by an anonymous donor and they exceeded it.
Our hope is that more will join us for the 5th-annual Color Run next June, again at Rulfs Orchard on the third Saturday of the month.
BONNIE BLACK
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing regarding the changing of the Saranac Chiefs to the Spartans.
In what I consider an overly sensitive political-correctness country we live in, I was wondering if the Saranac people know this about the “Spartans.”
In Sparta slavery was an accepted norm and conquered people were put into slavery with many females being personal slaves.
I was just wondering.
JAMES D. KIRK
Rouses Point
TO THE EDITOR: The last I knew, NYC Mayor Adams was a Democrat.
He recently said that the immigrant crisis ruined the city. Despite the busses of immigrants Gov. Abbott has sent, I think it was a Democratic policy that started it all and maintains it. Does he not realize that it is his own party’s policy on the border is the culprit?
Wake up Americans, your freedoms are being eliminated. The country is not being run by a group of oligarchs, but is being influenced by their ideas. MAGA always.
JAMES BASS
AuSable Forks
TO THE EDITOR: This is the time of year when as a community and particularly as a business community, we should reflect upon how fortunate we are to have one of the premier horse shows in the world coming to our area.
The first week of the show, starting June 27, would be a relatively slow and difficult week without the horse show. Even the second week with July 4th could very well be less than optimum. The presence of the horse show pretty much guarantees that both these weeks will be economically productive for Lake Placid/North Elba.
This is probably the most important event we host all year.
In return for this good fortune, especially in this year of high and escalating costs, as a community, we should sincerely open our arms and welcome all the participants (workers, trainers, grooms, exhibitors, riders) and make each and every one of the them individually feel as if we consider them to be the most important person in the world, or as Ruth Newburry put it back in the 70s, “You’ve come and we’re delighted.”
To all the participants in this year’s horse show, thank you for being here.
EDWIN H. WEIBRECHT JR.
Owner/Operator Mirror Lake Inn Lake Placid
TO THE EDITOR:
I’m 56 years old and still going strong.
So there.
DOLLY J. DROWN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I found the worst street in the city for potholes: it’s McGaulley Avenue.
It has more potholes than pavement. I realize it’s not high-end homes there, but I certainly hope that is not the reason it hasn’t been paved.
Mr. Mayor, please drive up the street, to the end, and you will see what I am talking about.
Helen Street comes in second. They did put a patch down on Helen Street, but didn’t finish.
GORDON DUPREY
Peru
