TO THE EDITOR: The Cadyville Volunteer Fire Department put on its first ever fireworks show on June 11. This was in conjunction with our 54th Annual Field Day.
This event was a tremendous success and definite crowd pleaser.
First, we would like to thank our donators. Without these terrific donations this event would never have been possible. Thank you to Lashway’s Meat Market, Brennan GMC, Adirondack Federal Credit Union, Mountain Valley Federal Credit Union, The Forest Farmers LLC, Trim’s Modular Homes Inc., Friends of the North Country, Rainbow Wedding Hall, Schulter Systems, CR Tunes DJ and Photography, Good Karma Dog Grooming, Warren Tire Service, Christon’s Sand Pit, Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market, United Ag and Turf NE-LLC, Pilon’s Transport and Towing, Maggy Pharmacy, All Action Painting, Luck Builders, Josh LaWare, Cassidy’s Redemption Center, Mountain Top Welding, Elaine Rice, NYSCOPA, Northeast Irrigation, Casella and Bailey Ford. Thanks again for your generosity.
Second, we have a huge shout out for Dr. Joe and the Coyotes. Not only did they put on a spectacular show, but they were also an absolute delight to work with. They continue to provide the premier fireworks displays in the north country. The effort they put forth for the enjoyment of those watching is absolutely amazing. They work to please the crowd as well as the organizations they are engaged with. Thank you for the over-the-top show you put on for our community.
Thanks again to our sponsors as well as Dr. Joe and the Coyotes. We are already making plans for 2023.
JEFF FAVRO
EREMY FAVRO
RICKY GONYEA
Cadyville Fire Department
TO THE EDITOR: This is the time of year when as a community and particularly as a business community, we should reflect upon how fortunate we are to have one of the premier horse shows in the world coming to our area.
The first week of the show (starting June 28) would be a relatively slow and difficult week without the horse show. Even the second week after July 4 could very well be less than optimum.
The presence of the horse show pretty much guarantees that both these weeks will be economically productive for Lake Placid/North Elba. This is probably the most important event we host all year.
In return for this good fortune, especially in this year of high and escalating costs, as a community, we should sincerely open our arms and welcome all the participants, workers, trainers, grooms, exhibitors, riders, and make each and every one of the them individually feel as if we consider them to be the most important person in the world, or as Ruth Newburry put it back in the seventies, “You’ve come and we’re delighted.”
To all the participants in this year’s horse show, thank you for being here.
EDWIN H. WELBRECHT JR.
Owner/Operator Mirror Lake Inn Lake Placid
TO THE EDITOR: Texas Sen. Ted Cruz mocked the Jan. 6 hearings as a “Democratic National Convention.”
Rep. Elise Stefanik imitates Trump in calling them a “witch-hunt.” I’ve never seen a Democratic convention where most speakers were Republicans who often said they had wanted Trump to be reelected. And why is Stefanik accusing fellow Republicans of participating in a witch-hunt?
Simple: neither Cruz nor Stefanik want you to watch the hearings.
Don’t believe it was a lie? Here’s the Wall Street Journal writing on Dec. 31, 2020: “Georgia has counted its ballots three times, including once by hand. State officials say signatures are verified twice, first when voters apply for absentee ballots and again as they’re mailed back.”
Stefanik did not want you to hear the Republican secretary of state she accused, Brad Raffensperger, testifying under oath that ballots in Georgia were counted three times, including a hand count, and that “all three counts were remarkably close.”
Nor would she want you to hear Raffensperger testify “every single allegation” was investigated and all were false.
She also would not have wanted you to hear Republican Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers testify how Trump’s right-hand man, Rudy Giuliani, let it slip that they had a “lot of theories” but “didn’t have the evidence.” Nor should you hear how Bowers spoke of how it was only his solemn duty to God and country that keeps him speaking out in the face of terrifying threats of violence to his family, something described repeatedly by other elected officials and election workers as well.
Stefanik does not want you to know she is complicit. Vote for Matt Castelli.
GINGER STOREY-WELCH
Colton
