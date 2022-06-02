TO THE EDITOR: So here we are. Not two weeks between massacres and we now have a Republican opponent for Elise.
Under other circumstances, I would applaud the opponent’s decision. But he believes that under the Second Amendment he is entitled to own his own nuclear weapon. Really? What would he do with it?
The GOP as one keeps saying that the old restrictions against civilians owning assault-style weapons won’t work. Well, they did until the 1994 Act expired after the 10 years. Biden shepherded that bill through Congress. No matter to the gun freak crowd, they want their AR-15s and AK-47s.
At what point does this insanity stop? Now the Big Lie is championed as truth, where guns are sacrosanct but elementary students are not, where applause greets any and every smear such as QAnon’s laying child sexual abuse against Democrats as a whole.
Additionally disturbing is the threat by the GOP to impeach Biden. On what grounds? Recall the prior administration’s serial corruption by Trump and a frightening amount of his cabinet, increasingly acting as time went by to eliminate possible Congressional disapproval that the Constitution prescribes. Yes-men all around.
On the other hand, the Biden administration is free from scandal, hints of corruption, high crimes, misdemeanors or the kind of treason so often Trump hinted at whenever Putin was the subject. And the GOP are back to hunting Hillary.
CAROL L. CLARK
Warrensburg
TO THE EDITOR: “Ours is just to wonder why.”
I have been wondering what position Dan Stec is politicking for. Despite having won a seat in the NYS Senate he has continued his website as “Stec for Senate.”
Perhaps he sees himself as a U.S. senator or at the very least a U.S. congressman.
We have outgrown film and processing that would have cost him lots of money for pictures of countless numbers of self-proclaimed longtime friends who appear almost daily with him on Facebook.
Why do his pictures frequently feature his “close friend Elise Stefanik?” What can she do for him? Is she planning to run on a Trump-Stefanik ticket in 2024, leaving open her seat in the House of Representatives?
If anyone has the inside story, in the spirit of transparency could you do the voters of the 21st Congressional District a favor and share the knowledge necessary for judging the authenticity of his and her messaging.
ROBERT L. ARNOLD
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: Our first responders answer the calls to serve our communities day and night, non-stop, and oftentimes with little to no support.
These police officers, firefighters, EMS workers, and military personnel are forgotten about far too often. The calls they answer to protect and serve our country should never go unnoticed, and it’s time we take note of the sacrifices they make every day.
The unfortunate reality is that these first responders see horrifying situations play out which is the cause of many suicides and PTSD. We can not continue to overlook and dismiss the issues plaguing our public safety officers.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has taken note of this tragic issue and co-sponsored a bill, Public Safety Officer Benefit Support Act (H.R. 6943).
The proposed legislation would allow safety officers to seek disability benefits for those affected by PTSD, and support the families of those officers who passed away, due to trauma-linked suicides, through death benefits.
Our congresswoman called on other representatives to see the importance of these mental health resources and stated that she is proud of this legislation as it will aid our first responders in the fight against declining mental health.
The men and women of our communities that are the first to answer the call when we need them, deserve better from their society.
MAXIM VERENICH
Frankfort
TO THE EDITOR: While the front page of the Press this morning made it very clear that Elise Stefanik will never support any restraints on the rights of individuals, law abiding or not, to buy any amount of guns, ammunition, silencers, etc., I agree with the gentleman from Peru and his neighbors who are trying to encourage Elise to change her position of this issue.
Sadly, she is immoveable and has tied her political future to Donald Trump and the misguided people who have been sure for decades that the government” is going to take their guns away. Elise’s rise in political power is solely based on her loyalty to Trump, not her loyalty to District 21.
In March of 2021, H:R. 8 Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2021 was narrowly passed by the House of Representatives. It has been in committee in the Senate ever since. Only one Republican voted to pass this bill in the House. Elise Stefanik was not that Republican.
I drive my grandchild to school locally every morning. Their school has a sheriff’s deputy in attendance at the school all day, every day. i believe most schools in our area do. Elise is not even aware of that fact when she advocates for that option. It would not work any better here than in Uvalde,
Elise loves to create her own bills to mirror her beliefs while appearing to present a similar, but always weaker or misleading option. These bills are introduced but very, very few of them ever pass.
Waiting for Elise to even attempt to come up with a bill of her own would only be a false hope of a solution, The only way to get action to prevent these tragedies is to vote Elise and her ilk out of office.
KATHIE LABOMBARD
Keeseville
TO THE EDITOR: As a longtime resident of the Adirondack North Country, I read and hear a lot about Representative Elise Stefanik’s pronouncements about national political issues that have little or no impact on life in the Adirondack North Country.
Often they are New York state government issues that are not even her job. The Amtrak Adirondack train is a vital resource in our area. bringing tourists and other business. It has been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The Amtrak Maple Leaf, which links Western New York with Canada, New York City, Washington, D.C. and points south is back in business and crossing the Canadian border. Yet the Adirondack remains suspended.
Representative Stefanik’s office apparently is not aware of the Adirondack or its importance to our district. When is she going to take a break from national politics and use her office to get the Adirondack rolling again for the benefit of our district?
CORY E. FRIEDMAN
Crown Point
