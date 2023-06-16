TO THE EDITOR: Jacob Avery for Ward 2. In the past, I’ve been in the position of needing to select someone for a certain job. During that process, it was not unusual for me to have some concern in wondering if the person at hand was the best person for the job.
The anxiousness in my decision making, stemmed from my understanding that some people may be able to do the job, but may be difficult to work with. Perhaps their communication skills are limited or their personality is such that in their presence, the environment becomes tense and uncomfortable.
On the other hand, the person could be someone you enjoy spending tme with, yet their ability to do the job is very much in question.
Yet, once in awhile you find an individual who has both traits; he or she has high quality professional talent and the social skills to apply them.
In our quest to elect a councilperson, the residents of Ward 2 in the City of Plattsburgh have such a person in Jacob Avery.
A review of his education, work history and accomplishments imply that effective public service must be in his DNA. It’s not simply that Mr. Avery has demonstrated his aptitude for working with and for a community, it’s that he loves doing it.
Whether you cook, paint, teach or dig ditches, when you have a passion for something, you will do it well and that is a formula in which everyone wins.
Ward 2 is fortunate to have this formula to vote for. Pulling the lever for Jacob Avery will do just that.
RICK BECHARD
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Yesterday I watched with interest the arraignment of Donald Trump and the first attempt to arraign Walt Nauta, Trump’s former valet and now “body man.”
You can tell a lot about character the character of someone who commands a great deal of power by how they treat those who serve their basic needs. I watched Walt Nauta through what I could see of the process.
Apparently, Walt’s job is to be unseen, unacknowledged and beneath Trump’s consideration. As far as I could tell, he was not in the same car as Trump. Whenever you see Nauta, he is very careful to keep a certain precise distance behind Trump.
If Trump needs a pen, Trump puts a hand out behind him and expects Nauta to put the right pen or marker in his hand with no “thank you” to Nauta. Trump stands there regally ignoring his underling while Walt adjusts Trump’s collar. Again no thanks.
Ah, to have grown up so privileged that you don’t have to notice those of less status. Nauta is a grown man and service veteran, but should know better than to blindly follow orders, even if he thinks Trump will take care of him for his legal woes.
Trump, however, has spent the past three years saying he is able to do what he wants, a hard place for an employee to disobey. The ultimate snub from Trump to Nauta was that Trump had no concern for Walt Nauta’s ability to be informed of the requirement to have a Florida attorney. Nauta is being kept close under Trump’s control as Trump’s patsy.
I hope Nauta will wake up and save himself before it’s too late because Trump has no concern for anyone but himself, not even his loyal followers.
They are just fodder for Trump’s ego.
KATHIE LABOMBARD
Keeseville
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing regarding Damion Gilbert’s campaign for Plattsburgh City Council.
As a member of AFSCME Local 1343 through my job at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington, Vt., I came to know Damion well. When I was president of the local from 2021-2022 and Damion was the vice president, and we faced the crisis caused by COVID-19.
Mr. Gilbert was consistent in listening to his constituents and advocating strongly for them while also understanding the need to consider and accommodate the requests of city and state officials. When several union contracts involving our members came up in 2023, Mr. Gilbert’s ability to stand up for those he represented was apparent in the agreements he was crucial in negotiating.
Before and after my term, he was the Local president and it was his leadership which turned the position into a leading element of Burlington’s city government. His tireless efforts on behalf of city workers have set a standard.
I believe Damion’s strong defense of working people combined with his leadership and ability to think on his feet makes him the best candidate for the city council seat he is running for.
RON JACOBS
Winooski, Vt.
TO THE EDITOR: As a resident of Ward 2, I am excited for the opportunity to have Jacob Avery represent our area on the city council.
Jacob is the type of person who will go the extra mile to make himself accessible to our ward and ensure community input is not only heard, but valued. He is someone who will ask tough questions, do the work to be informed on matters, and be transparent about decisions.
Above all, Jacob is committed to making Plattsburgh the best it can be and will work tirelessly for the community. We are truly fortunate to have such a good candidate willing to run for office and to represent us.
Every vote matters, especially in primary elections. Mark your calendars and vote for Jacob Avery, starting June 17 for early voting, or on Primary Day June 27.
KIMBERLY LA REAU
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to offer my enthusiastic endorsement of Chelsea Merrihew for the position of Essex County Clerk.
As an Essex County coroner, I have had the privilege of working closely with Chelsea and have witnessed firsthand her exceptional qualities and dedication to public service.
Throughout our professional interactions, Chelsea has consistently demonstrated outstanding organizational skills, meticulous attention to detail, and a strong commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity and ethics. Her ability to handle complex and sensitive matters with professionalism and compassion is impressive.
In addition to their exceptional work ethic, under Chelsea’s leadership the process for filing and accessing coroner reports is now streamlined; increasing the efficiency of both of our offices. She has a keen ability to identify opportunities for improvement and implement innovative solutions that enhance the overall efficiency of our County’s operations.
I am confident that Chelsea’s exceptional skills, unwavering dedication, and proven track record of success make her the ideal candidate to serve our community with distinction.
I look forward to witnessing the positive impact that Chelsea will undoubtedly have in the role of Essex County Clerk.”
JAY HEALD
Essex County Coroner Elizabethtown
TO THE EDITOR: Not only have I known Chelsea Merrihew personally for over 20 years, I have also dealt with her professionally during the 15 years she has worked at the Essex County Clerk’s Office.
She is helpful, easy to work with, and mindful that working together benefits not only our offices but also the residents of Essex County.
I am happy to give Chelsea my endorsement for Essex County Clerk and encourage the voters to support her in the upcoming election.
DAVID REYNOLDS
Essex County Sheriff Westport
TO THE EDITOR: I have had the honor of knowing Chelsea Merrihew since she came to work at the Essex County Clerk’s Office 15 years ago.
She started in that office as a records management clerk and has steadily gained more and more knowledge of the job of County Clerk. She served four years as deputy under long-time County Clerk Joe Provoncha until he had to unfortunately retire.
Chelsea has been the Acting County Clerk since then and has done an outstanding job. She is extremely knowledgeable in all areas of the Clerk’s Office, including pistol permits, deeds and other documents filed with the County Clerk’s Office and the Motor Vehicles Office.
I am proud to wholeheartedly endorse and support Chelsea Merrihew for the position of Essex County Clerk. She will continue to do an outstanding and professional job for the residents of Essex County as your County Clerk.
Please join me in voting for Chelsea as the endorsed Republican candidate in both the June 27 Primary Election and in the 2023 General Election on Nov. 7.
MICHAEL DISKIN
Essex County Treasurer Ticonderoga
TO THE EDITOR: I am proud to endorse Chelsea Merrihew for Essex County Clerk.
For 15 years, I watched her earnestly learn all aspects of the County Clerk’s Office and persistently tackle every new assignment. I know she has the necessary knowledge and dedication to public service to be a successful County Clerk.
Please join me in whole-heartedly supporting her in the 2023 election.
JOSEPH A. PROVONCHA
North Hudson
TO THE EDITOR: Chelsea Merrihew has well proven herself to be a highly effective and expert County Clerk for Essex County.
She has led the County Clerk’s Office and Department of Motor Vehicles through tumultuous times during the pandemic and through the former County Clerk’s debilitation and departure.
She works with poise and grace under pressure, ensures her office is accurate, detail oriented, and timely with all public interactions. Under Chelsea’s leadership the clerk’s office and DMV operated without problems or concerns for the Board of Supervisors.
As long as I have known her, Chelsea Merrihew has been a dedicated and steadfast Republican. Her values and extraordinary public service work ethic are the hallmark of her leadership in the County Clerk’s Office.
She is a highly effective leader and an expert administrator, a perfect match for the complex work done by the County Clerk’s Office. She is by far the most qualified and the most proven candidate for County Clerk in this race. I enjoin all true Republicans to support and vote for Chelsea Merrihew for Essex County Clerk.
I endorse her election to County Clerk and vigorously encourage all Essex County voters to as well.
SHAUN GILLILLAND
Chairman, Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman, Essex County Republican Committee Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: I am proud to support Chelsea Merrihew for Essex County Clerk.
I’ve known Chelsea for over two decades and have interacted with her directly in the Clerk’s Office. She has done a terrific job as Essex County’s Acting County Clerk and will be an outstanding Ccerk for years to come for the residents of our county.
I am confident that Chelsea will carry on the fine tradition of excellent service and professionalism of her predecessor and ardent supporter, long-time Essex County Clerk Joe Provoncha.
We look forward to helping Chelsea this year in getting her message, qualifications and experience out to the voters of Essex County.
BILL MCGAHAY
Chairman, Essex County Conservative Committee Lake Placid
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to express my support for Jacob Avery, candidate for City Councilor Ward 2.
I have known Jacob for two years, and throughout that time I have been able to observe his passion for his work, creative approach to problem solving, and a people centric great nature that translates as an ability to listen and empathize with others. All qualities that should be important for city government and that I would like to see more of in the people that represent us all.
Jake is enthusiastic, open minded, hardworking and genuinely interested in making our community a better place. I especially like the fact that he is deeply involved and committed to Plattsburgh, and as a small-business owner and member of the community, it is important to me to know that the people making decisions on our behalf listen to the our needs and concerns; and are committed to honor the trust that we have put on them.
It is very telling of his character that Jacob attends a number of community events and is involved in a lot of them, but he does it without the need to wear a shirt with his slogan or looking for a photo opportunity, he attends these events because he genuinely cares; and he does it because he is one of us.
So I invite your readers to learn more about him; visit his website and remember that early voting starts on June 17 with the primary on June 27.
MARCO C. AYALA
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Recently the Kent-Delord House Museum held its Historic Farm and Garden Festival.
We would like to thank these sponsors who have generously donated to support this event: Stewart’s Shops, Price Chopper‘s Golub Foundation and the Chapel Hill Foundation.
Their support significantly impacts the museum’s ability to offer historically meaningful programs to the community. We sincerely appreciate their contributions.
CONNIE LALONDE
President, Kent-Delord House Museum Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am thrilled to write in endorsement of my neighbor Jacob Avery, who is running to represent Ward 2 on the Plattsburgh City Common Council.
I know Jacob to be a committed and caring individual to our community. He brings a level of trust and responsibility, which we could use more of in Plattsburgh. Jacob’s enthusiasm for service and helping the community is infectious, coming out with every conversation.
Perhaps most importantly to Ward 2, Jacob’s candidacy brings a renewed level of youth and vigor that our area has lacked for years. With this youth comes years of experience in community organizing and dedication that is matched by no other.
Plattsburgh needs more individuals who are solution focused, and realize that those solutions come from hard work and conversation with all of our community.
I look forward to casting my vote for Jacob Avery during the Democratic Primary on June 27.
Please vote for Jacob and learn more about him at: www.facebook.com/AveryforPlattsburgh.
JOAN FOLEY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The best politicians don’t use buzzwords like transparency and communication but instead let their actions speak for themselves.
Damion Gilbert is one of those people. He believes in action. I encourage the Democratic voters of Ward 2 to go to the polls in the June primary and vote for Damion.
He has concrete experience of over 20 years as a public works professional and five years in law enforcement. If you want to talk about repairing your streets and sidewalks, talk to Damion.
He has a way of making everyone comfortable with complex infrastructure issues. Those who have already met Damion know this about him. He is honest and speaks in a manner that makes it easy to talk with him. Do you want to talk with someone about parks improvement? Talk to Damion. He’s done it.
Damion also deeply understands the challenges of law enforcement and will bring this knowledge to the city council.
Someone attempted to defame Damion by challenging his petitions. That didn’t work out so well for the challengers.
The District Attorney’s Office found no reason to exclude any of Damion’s petitions. All that exercise did was cost precious taxpayer dollars. Throughout that ordeal Damion remained positive and continued working on his campaign.
I have never seen a stronger candidate under fire. Damion’s campaign slogan is “Serve the People, Not Politics.”
His trusted leadership over the the past 20 years has demonstrated his commitment to the people. He has worked closely with mayors, city councilors and union leaders to achieve common goals. You do not learn how to do these things by reading about them.
Damion’s real life experience makes him the best choice for Ward 2. Please go to the polls and vote for Damion Gilbert in the June primary.
MICHAEL KELLY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I wanted to share with everyone the Damion Gilbert that I have come to know.
Damion lives his life through a lens of core American values. He believes in fairness, hard work, with fair pay and benefits for that hard work. He believes in law and order, with equity, equality applied to it. He believes in community, family and country.
I have known him for a long time and worked with him on issues ranging from labor issues, to educational issues and social issues. He is brave enough to swim against the tide, if it’s the right thing to do.
These are the types of folks we need in our communities and certainly in our lives. Damion would help anyone that he sees needs it and will instinctively just do it.
I invite everyone to get to know this man. If you have a different opinion or view, he will listen to you in search of learning and understanding. He is honest almost to a fault. I believe in him, and you will as well.
DWIGHT BROWN
Burlington, Vt.
TO THE EDITOR: Beginning Saturday June 17, the Democratic voters of Ward 2 will have an opportunity to select their candidate for Ward 2 City Councilor. Jacob Avery is the clearly the best choice for this position. Jacob will be a great representative for the residents of Ward 2 and the city at large.
Jacob has been out talking with voters in the ward and he very much enjoys meeting his constituents. He takes everyone’s thoughts, ideas, complaints very seriously and will continue to stay engaged and advocate for his ward after he is elected.
If you want an honest, trustworthy representative then Jacob Avery is your guy.
Vote for Jacob Avery! Early voting June 17-25, at Clinton County Government Center and Primary Day June 27 at OLVA.
Sue Moore Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.