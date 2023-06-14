TO THE EDITOR: Since the Dobbs decision in June 2022 took away women’s 49 years-long constitutional right to abortion, individual states have developed a confusing patchwork of laws.
Many ban or restrict access to abortion and some codify the right to abortion. To further complicate matters, there are dueling federal court rulings regarding access to mifepristone, a drug commonly used for medication abortions. One ruling bans the drug from the entire United States and the other preserves access. The litigation is ongoing.
Sixty-one percent of adult Americans support the right for women to have an abortion in some or most circumstances. Abortions continue to occur in restrictive states whether they are legal or not. Barriers disproportionately affect the poor who make up 50-75% of women seeking abortions.
People of higher socioeconomic status who wish to terminate unwanted pregnancies often can travel to states with more permissive laws. As in many other health issues, the poor simply do not have the same resources..
For more than 20 years a group called Women on Waves has provided access to medication abortions to women in countries around the world that ban all sorts of abortions. Unsafe abortions result in an estimated 68,000 annual maternal deaths and seven million hospitalizations
Since 1999, Women on Waves has developed a system, country by country, to provide the means for safe medication abortions for women around the world. The story of this heroic group of activists, led by Dutch physician Rebecca Gomperts is the subject of the documentary film “Vessel.”
Adirondack Voters for Change will host a showing of “Vessel” with a discussion to follow at BluSeed Studios on Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m. A recommended donation of $10 will be accepted at the door with net proceeds going to Women on Waves.
KATHY DAGGETT
Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: After a massacre, it took the New Zealand prime minister just 72 hours; yes, 72 hours, to ban assault rifles. With almost all of her Parliament, they passed a ban on all assault rifles.
In the Unites States, 67% of Americans strongly support banning assault rifles; Democrats also want to ban assault rifles. But the Republicans voted against the bill, preventing it from becoming law. Apparently not enough children have been murdered for the Republicans.
Wake up Americans, there is only one answer: vote the Republicans out of office.
Donald Trump is the first United States President charged with violating the Espionage Act of 1917; if found guilty it could result in a $10,000 fine, a prison sentence of 20 years or both.
A federal grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on seven criminal counts in relation to how he handled sensitive White House documents after his presidential term .
The bombshell news that Donald Trump had been indicted on at least seven criminal counts Thursday sheds more light on a startling aspect of the federal investigation into this alleged mishandling of White House documents that the former president is being accused of violating the Espionage Act and other laws related to national security.
The federal indictment charges Trump with willfully retaining national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, making false statements and conspiring to obstruct justice. Trump’s indictment comes months after the release of a previously sealed search warrant that was executed by the FBI at Trump’s Mar-a-Largo home last August.
Under a section labeled “ property to be seized,” the warrant indicates that the FBI agents were seeking “ all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime or other items illegally possessed in violation of” three sections, 2071,1519,or 793, better known as the Espionage Act in Title 18 of the United States code.
To all Americans, this is how Trump mis-handled our most vital national security information endangering thousands of agents and reputation around the world.
Elise Stefanik supports Trump. remember that in the next election.
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: A short time ago a letter I’d written was published criticizing the lack of compromise happening in Washington, D.C. with the debt default.
I gladly stand corrected. Today I wish to thank the members of Congress and the Executive Branch for avoiding this potential crisis.
A special thanks to Congresswoman Stefanick, Senators Schumer, and Gillibrand. The three of you demonstrated leadership within your respective Parties to move this legislation along.
I feel very fortunate to have such influential leadership in Washington representing me.
TOM FINCH
Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: I am excited by the possibility of having Jacob Avery as a city councilor in the City of Plattsburgh.
Having known Jake for more than 15 years I know him to be a man of integrity with a deep commitment to doing what is right. I am confident that Jake is the right man for the job.
Jake is accessible and will be an active representative of the people of Ward 2. He tends to be an open book and will provide the kind of transparency in government that is desperately needed in these times. Jake believes that there should be complete and open access to decision making and would be sure that the people of this city would be able to remain active in the decision making of the city.
He is exactly the kind of person that we need in government: enthusiastic, open, fair-minded and a great supporter of the glorious region we call home.
Jake knows the value of community and has the vision to help Plattsburgh better market itself while maintaining the small-town atmosphere that so many in Plattsburgh value. You can see Jake at many of the community events in Plattsburgh or walking his dog Panache near Fox Hill, but as your elected official you will always see Jake doing what’s best for the City of Plattsburgh.
Don’t forget that early voting starts June 17 with the Primary on June 27.
MICHELE CARPENTIER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: There is only one choice for Plattsburgh Ward 2 City Councilor: Jacob Avery.
Avery is working on bringing trust and positive representation back to Ward 2, and frankly back to the community. I met Jacob a number of years ago and watched him grow within our city. He was first on my radar when running for Plattsburgh City Council in 2020, and impressed me with his vision for the position.
Since 2020, he has not shied from stepping up to make our community better from joining the Saranac River Trail Greenway, to the Plattsburgh Library Board of Trustees, to Clinton County Planning Board. Jacob has community service in his blood.
There is only one person on the ballot on June 27 that brings trust and positive leadership to our community: Jacob Avery.
JULIE ROSS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I moved to Ward 2 a little over a year ago. One of the first persons I met was my neighbor, Jacob Avery, and his family.
I have gotten to know him better, had good conversations; and I am convinced he is the best person to represent me and Ward 2.
Jacob will genuinely listen to all challenges in our area. I know he will be transparent and do what he can to talk with neighbors before big votes; and just do his best to meet everyone, even after the campaign to make the best decisions.
He truly wants to know every side of an issue and looks forward to different opinions in order to better himself.
There is only one person to represent Ward 2 and Plattsburgh: Jacob Avery.
Early voting starts June 17 and the Primary is June 27.
LARRY HOGAN
Plattsburgh
