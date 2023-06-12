TO THE EDITOR:(Press-Republican columnist Kathryn Jean) Lopez.
Her columns belong in the religion section.
NANCY SCHUBART
Clintonville/St. Pete, Fla.
TO THE EDITOR: In my capacity as a professor at several universities, I have encountered several instances recently where students have made inappropriate noun/pronoun requests of me, such as expecting me to address them as “Your Highness,” “Master,” or “God.”
While I strongly believe in respecting individual freedom and allowing others to live their lives as they see fit, there are limits to what can be expected and demanded of myself and others. It is crucial to acknowledge that enforcing mandatory language usage, even with good intentions, can potentially infringe on individual freedoms if it becomes excessively coercive or punitive.
I’ve spent a good amount of my life studying military and political history and let me assure you that mandated use of language through coercion or punitive measures is a dangerous and slippery slope.
Certain university policies pertaining to diversity, equity, and inclusion may exceed reasonable boundaries, and it is essential to strike a balance between fostering inclusivity and respecting individual freedoms. It is important to note that compelled speech does not equate to free speech.
Therefore, I cannot comply with demands to use specific words, especially if they are contextually inappropriate. Especially so if they are demanded of me in a contemptful way. However, I firmly believe that engaging in sensible and respectful interactions can greatly contribute to a harmonious environment.
It is crucial to remember that this principle applies to both parties involved, as fostering mutual understanding and respect is a two-way street.
JAMES WEMETTE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I want to begin by thanking you for promoting a world that encourages compassion towards animals. Bringing awareness to this subject and how it relates to violence among humans is an important first step in advocating for change.
However, we should not limit our compassion to the pets we share our homes with. We cannot discuss animal cruelty without considering the lives of the roughly nine billion land animals that are raised for food, in the U.S. alone.
These animals are not seen as intelligent, breathing, sentient individuals; they are viewed and treated as property. They are genetically manipulated, mutilated and exploited. They are confined to small, dirty places, usually living in their own feces. They are scared and traumatized. Most are forcibly impregnated, and then have their babies taken.
They are emotionally and physically tortured and eventually slaughtered in a brutal and heartbreaking way. The law in New York may protect animals considered pets, but does not extend the same protection to all animals.
We must stop normalizing a culture where our nourishment and source of energy begins with violence. When discussing the relationship between animal abuse and the abuse among humans, we must consider the life of every creature sacrificed.
Perhaps if we see the terror in their eyes, if we hear their cries we will finally realize how truly connected we all are. Maybe then, we will understand that in order to truly address violence, we must begin by transforming our painfully broken and abusive food system.
Please consider leaving animals off your menu. The delicious, healthy and cruelty free options exist and you can find amazing inspiration at eatingveg.org. Let’s strive to end brutality, by living with empathy.
AIDA MERCADO
Merrick
TO THE EDITOR: With respect to a May 31 “Viewpoint” in the Press-Republican newspaper, with many good tips, I want to make a comment on the recommendation to take a Boating Law administrator’s safety course.
Said course is now required by (certain) age groups in New York state. Soon all persons will be required to have completed the course.
In April 2022, I took the USCG Auxiliary safety course and found it professionally administered, interesting, and actually enjoyable, by Bruce the instructor.
The modest fee is only to cover printed materials. Additionally, the course is recognized by many facilities outside the USA borders. If interested, contact “Bruce B” at flotilla0920101@gmail.com to register.
With respect to our currently pristine Lake Champlain, I would like to see all vessels operating on these waters be required by state or federal law(s) to have direct plumbing between the heads (toilets) and the holding tanks.
No “Y” type diverter plumbing is acceptable, regardless of valves or locking devices. Inspection could be at landside commissioning, ports of entry, and vessel on-water safety inspections. Enforcement as required.
GEOFFREY B. BARKER
Plattsburgh
