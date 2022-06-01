TO THE EDITOR: I am asking my neighbors to urge Congresswoman Elise Stefanik to propose and support a bill to the House of Representatives banning the civilian sale and possession of high-capacity magazines.
Magazines owned by civilians greater than 10 bullets are not necessary for “A well-regulated militia, being necessary for the security of a free state.”
From 2009 to 2021, 42 mass shootings involved high-capacity magazines, which resulted in 422 people killed and 710 people wounded. Of those 42 mass shootings that involved high-capacity magazines, three-fourths occurred in public places.
Is the civilian sale and possession of high-capacity bullet magazines necessary for the security of a free state? This butchering of innocent citizens and the school children of Uvalde, I suggest to you, was helped by the accessory of high-capacity bullet magazines.
As a member of Congress please propose and support a bill to allow law enforcement to charge those who sell or possess a magazine of a capacity greater than ten bullets with a felony crime.
STEPHEN CAHILL
Peru
