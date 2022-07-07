TO THE EDITOR: Over his four years in the White House, Trump’s madness infected the country like a virus.
Threats and acts of violence against political enemies became routine. Lack of civility along with hatred, bullying, and “alternative facts” have become acceptable; meanness is sometimes encouraged.
ew Trump is a lying, manipulative, mean spirited former New York real-estate developer. That will be Trump’s legacy. Hardly a founding father or role model.
We can do little about the ruination of our national unity and character based on Trump’s influence, but we do have the ability to dethrone one of Trump’s minions: Elise Stefanik.
She started her career as a moderate Republican who boasted about an ability to “work across the aisles.” However she has morphed into one of the leading Trump enablers, election deniers and far-right conspiracy theorists in Congress.
Here in the North Country, we should boot her out of office in November.
Our nation is in peril and Stefanik is only feeding those flames. Almost any alternative would be appropriate, a moderate of either party. Our nation isn’t perfect but as we celebrate the 4th of July, we have much to be proud of and we have much to lose.
Look around the world. Is there any nation as blessed as we are? Let’s not ruin it.
BILL BRADLEY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing in support of the Secure Every School and Protect our Nation’s Children Act, recently introduced by Rep. Elise Stefanik.
Rep. Stefanik’s bill, among other things, allocates a good amount of funding for mental health guidance counselors. One thing that stuck out for me, in particular, was allowing schools to apply for grants under the STOP School Violence Act to complete risk assessments and identify gaps in mental health services for students.
In a time like this, where the teen suicide rate is spiking and students are more stressed than ever before, this action taken by Rep. Stefanik could go on to save many lives.
REILLY COSTELLO
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado) recently stated “the church is supposed to direct the government. The government is not supposed to direct the church.”
Boebert stated she was “tired of this separation of church and state junk... It was in a stinking letter, and means nothing like what they say it does.”
That “stinking letter” was penned by Thomas Jefferson to the Baptists of Danbury, Connecticut, in 1802 wherein he states the legislatures of the “American people...should make no law respecting an establishment of religion; or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, thus building a wall of separation between Church and State.”
The Baptist News reports the recent Texas GOP platform is a “faith-soaked” document that invokes the name of God 17 times, calls for special privileges for Christians and demands Christian prayers as well as Bible reading and the Ten Commandments be instituted in public schools.
The platform states that any form of gun control is “a violation of the Second Amendment and our God given rights.” Apparently the right to own as many AR-I5s as one desires and unlimited rounds of ammunition have been bestowed on humankind (at least Texans) by a Rambo Jesus.
A 2021 Pew survey found that while most Republicans (58 percent) say the federal government should never declare any religion as an official state religion, individuals who favor a church-state integration are mostly Republican and Republican leaners of the opinion that Trump was a good or great president.
At the January 6 Capitol insurrection, a black Christian cross and two assault rifles were superimposed over the American flag with the words “God Guns Trump.”
No doubt Representative Boebert and many, if not most, church-state integration Republicans would wholeheartedly agree with this proclamation.
GEORGE BRYJAK
Bloomingdale
