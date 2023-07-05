TO THE EDITOR: Once upon a time, we lived in a Christian civilization that honored God.
Now we live and act as if God never made us. Journalism and the media use catchwords and phrases to describe abortion as healthcare. The theory is to use any word at all except the one word which would take one into the field of ethics on which every civilization is built.
Abortion is wrong because if the soul is there; there is a person. The correct word to use is murder. The Bible, the Book of Sirach, states “man does not understand that the eyes of God ten thousand times brighter than the sun observe every step a man takes. Does not even our money say “In God We Trust”?
DAVID FITZPATRICK
Malone
TO THE EDITOR: Every year during motorcycle-riding season, automobile operators are reminded with roadside signs to watch out for motorcycles.
Recently, on two occasions, I’ve experienced frightening disrespect for the roadway laws by motorcyclists.
Not only were they in harm’s way, their actions put automobile operators at risk, too.
I ask motorcyclists to follow the same rules and laws as you expect from automobile operators.
CRYSTAL MANG
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The Fieldstone Foundation has made a big investment in the health of Franklin County youth this summer.
With financial support from Fieldstone, an affiliate of Citizen Advocates, healthy breakfasts and lunches will be available throughout the summer through the Summer Food Service Program.
All eligible youth will now have access to free breakfast and lunch at locations across northern Franklin County, beginning July 5. The program aims to provide 18,000 meals at local parks, schools and other locations in Chateaugay, Constable, Malone, Owls Heads, St. Regis Falls and West Bangor.
As the facilitator of the Creating Healthy Schools and Communities (CHSC) program in Franklin County, The Heart Network applauds Citizen Advocates and Fieldstone. So much of our CHSC work emphasizes the impact of healthy, nutritious food on the physical and emotional health of kids and teens; we’re grateful to see one of our community partners making such a bold investment in this arena.
This local work also mirrors recent statewide success on food equity for young people. Earlier this year, New York state passed a budget that included $134 million to fund free school meals for all students, which will impact over 700,000 students statewide. It’s heartening to see leaders locally, statewide and nationally recognize the importance of access to healthy food for the youngest, most vulnerable members of our society.
The Summer Food Service Program runs from July 5 to Aug. 18. Dates of operation vary from site-to-site. We encourage folks to visit fieldstonefoundation.net/free-summer-meals-back-on-the-menu-for-local-youth/ for additional details and a schedule of stops.
Again, kudos to the Fieldstone Foundation; your work will make an immediate and lasting impact on Franklin County youth.
MORGAN GREENWOOD
Program Director, The Heart Network Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: I love the new downtown mural; much gratitude to the creators.
I am a fan of all of our murals and art in town. The Battle of Plattsburgh Museum and our United States Postal Service location display paintings of ships, my favorite image.
This morning I am remembering a fourth grade assignment to write to a Texas chamber of commerce. I personally received back pamphlets about the town and beach of Corpus Christi. I looked at them quite often in my young years, sitting at the nice desk my parents had gotten for me and which I decorated with puffy stickers. Later at some work locally, I enjoyed going with others to look at information available at the North Country Chamber of Commerce here in Plattsburgh.
Seeing in the paper last week what is left of the Crete Center was jarring to me even though in living here only seven years, I am without personal experience of the structure. I was probably reminded of listening to the radio in 1997 in Dallas and hearing Mayor Ron Kirk live at city council meeting give the go-ahead for the developers to end the art deco-era Dr. Pepper bottling plant.
Twenty years later, my first letter-to-the-editor addressed the potential end of an auditorium built in Manhattan, Kansas at the time of World War II. I had danced in a couple of adult ballet class recitals there and my teacher was at the helm of the effort to save the performance stage.
The space and its beautiful burgundy stage curtain remained in the end. Strangely though, this still haunts me almost a decade later. Considering the manner and apparent necessity that people change, perhaps it would have been best to have let it go.
J. ANNE BRYAN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I mistakenly assumed the local group, Ladies of Liberty, was an affiliate of the international organization, Ladies of Liberty, which promotes the political philosophy of Libertarianism.
For that mistake I am truly sorry, and I apologize to the group and to the county legislature, who recently awarded them a grant from the Tobacco Settlement fund.
The local group introduces and instructs local women in the use of handguns, and part of that instruction, appropriately, is firearms safety training. The grant from the county was for the group to produce firearms safety materials. Such materials are already professionally produced and available from organizations including the National Rifle Association and the National Shooting Sports Foundation.
Perhaps a better use of the Tobacco Settlement funds would be for programs to discourage tobacco use by the youth of this county. I’m sure organizations which give kids healthy options and recreational opportunities, including training in hunting and fishing, which are two sports that I have enjoyed since I was a kid, could use those funds.
STEVE KRIEG
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.