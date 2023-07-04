TO THE EDITOR: On June 10 our wonderful community came out in support of our Zoey Zone Celebration of Joy and Kindness.
We cannot thank the many wonderful families and community members enough, who came out and generously donated to our fundraising efforts. Everyone involved was able to enjoy the music, food and many activities.
We would like to recognize the many local businesses and volunteers that make Zoey Zone possible.
These include Beekmantown Central School District, Cumberland Head Elementary School faculty and staff, BCS High School National Honor Society students, Beekmantown Teachers Association, Taylor Rental, Party Plus, Bassett Construction, Commercial Sales, Warren Tire, Luck Builders, The Klubhouse, Good Guys convenience store, Cumberland Bay Market, Roto Rooter, Cook and Gardner, Prism Face Paint, Lion’s Club, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police, U.S. Border Patrol, High Peaks Brew, Gus’ Red Hots, and Mr. Ding A Ling.
A day like Zoey Zone requires a tremendous number of volunteers. There is not enough space to list all of the individuals who donated their time and talents to make Zoey Zone a success. Please know your willingness to pitch in is greatly appreciated!
Preparations are already underway for next year. Again, many thanks to all the local businesses and volunteers. Hope to see you all next year.
AMY COUTURE, MARYELLEN GRAVES, JENN HAYES, TIFFANI LIGHT, KATIE MOFFETT, JODI MORROW, LAURA ODELL, MICHAEL WAITE
Zoey Zone Board of Directors West Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: Elise continues to disappoint.
In 2016 she was a centrist Republican who claimed a measure of independence and expressed criticism of Trump’s withholding tax records and vulgar attitude towards women.
Since then she has pivoted to a full throated Trump apologist. Most recently Elise has joined with conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene to co-sponsor a bill to expunge Trump’s two impeachments from the historical record.
Congress is in a woeful state. The undue influence of both the right and left fringes has resulted in stalemate, stagnation and inflexibility. Endless bickering and often meaningless investigations, brought on by both the left and right, are a waste of time and resources. As a result, important issues like climate change, energy policy, health care, poverty/income inequality, etc, are not being addressed.
Time is running out on some of these issues: climate change is an existential threat and is becoming more apparent.
Elise has chosen her path. She has become a poster child for descent into soul-crushing Trump cultism. She is a part of the problem, not the solution. Let’s remember this during the next election cycle.
BILL BRADLEY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: On the Fourth of July, many Americans will be grilling out, watching parades, and enjoying beautiful firework displays.
But as families celebrate Independence Day, American Humane, the country’s first national animal welfare organization, is reminding pet owners that hot dogs belong on the grill. not in parked cars.
The air temperature can rise dramatically within a stationary vehicle, exposing four-legged family members left inside to serious risks that range from extreme discomfort to death. On an 80-degree day, the temperature inside a parked car can jump to roughly 100 degrees in just 10 minutes and go upwards of 130 degrees in an hour.
This Fourth of July, animal lovers should not only act responsibly with their own dogs but also be on the lookout for other pets in danger. If you see a distressed animal inside a parked car or left outside in the sun on a warm day alone immediately call local animal control or law enforcement.
Taking responsible action could save a pet’s life.
DR. ROBIN GANZERT
President and CEO of American Humane Washington, D.C.
TO THE EDITOR: Expunge is defined as: “erase or remove completely (something unwanted or unpleasant).”
Our Trump minion Representative Stefanik has joined with Marjory Taylor Greene to proffer a bill to expunge Trump’s two impeachments. Like a mulligan in golf, the first shot doesn’t count. This seems to track with the current trend of rewriting history; if you don’t like it or history makes you look bad, erase it.
Not sure why this move has risen to the top of Rep. Stefanik’s to-do list but here we are. We of course are still awaiting the better new healthcare bill, the immigration fix bill, the economy fix bill, but alas she is laser-focused on serving her leader, not us.
Just as Trump is playing wack-a-mole of denials or definitions of the newly released audio tape of his mishandling of sensitive secret documents. Bragging about indictments as being a badge of honor instead of the dishonor they imply.
Now we see McCarthy being chastised for speaking what he believed to be true about Trump’s electability and walking back (expunging) his remarks.
Luckily the Supreme Court just reinforced that democracy requires that votes still count, and states don’t have unimpeachable right to manipulate outcomes unchecked; phew.
CHUCK DAMP
Ray Brook
TO THE EDITOR: I wanted to take the opportunity to thank all that came out to help us win the Democratic Party nomination for Plattsburgh Ward 2 city councilor.
This has been a great journey meeting folks and sharing our vision for stronger representation in Plattsburgh Ward 2. Thank you to all of those that supported me, wrote letters, put signs in their yards, and volunteered; everything made a difference.
Of course, a special thank you to my family and friends who have always been there for me. They have been my rock, being there from the highs to my lows; thank you.
Please take a moment to check out my page Avery For Plattsburgh, www.facebook.com/AveryforPlattsburgh. Reach out if you have questions or thoughts on the next steps for our community.
Again, thank you all for the support. I look forward to seeing you all on Nov. 7 for the General Election as we continue to make Ward 2 and Plattsburgh a stronger, more positive place to live in.
JACOB AVERY
Plattsburgh
