TO THE EDITOR: The Viewpoint on July 18 suggests that we, the readers and residents, can basically do nothing about today’s discourse. I disagree.
The readers need to be more involved, knowledgeable, and vocal with the politicians at all levels. A good start is to learn about, and support two New York bills being introduced by State Senator Bill Tedisco.
Specifically, the bills are to reduce the use of the “Message of Necessity” and “Budget Transparency.” These two bills are common sense and reduce the adverse bully tactics commonly used in the NY statehouse.
Read about them, wrote your representatives and also express your position direct to the governor on the website or by U.S. Mail. Simple.
My understanding is that the Senate conference continues to push the Senate Democrats on these and other similar bills, but they continue to block these measures. Thus explains some of the anger that exists in the state government as an example.
The reason “they could do it in 1787” with beneficial dialogue but not today is probably that today we are an ever expanding, diverse and incohesive society.
Get involved, be polite, but above all be responsible.
GEOFFREY B. BARKER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Keeseville is facing significant challenges, with declining businesses, neglected infrastructure, and a lack of cooperation between the towns of Chesterfield and Ausable.
The situation is worsened by the presence of troubled motels and social service placements without adequate support and supervision.
It is unfortunate that the local politicians and New York State representatives seem to be neglecting the issues faced by Keeseville. The lack of initiatives, such as a lifeguard for the Port Douglas Beach (two years closed); summer programs for kids and adults; and park maintenance/beautification, can indeed contribute to the town’s decline and make it less attractive to both residents and tourists.
It is wrong-headed to think that higher taxes alone will solve these problems. Instead, the community needs thoughtful leadership that addresses the root causes of the town’s decline and seeks to foster cooperation between different entities for the overall betterment of Keeseville.
It may be beneficial for the local supervisors and state representatives to experience firsthand the challenges faced by the town, such as staying in the troubled Villa Motel, to gain a deeper understanding of the situation and encourage them to take proactive action.
In the long term, Keeseville needs a comprehensive strategy that involves collaboration between local businesses, government agencies and community members to revitalize the town and attract new businesses and tourists.
Addressing issues related to infrastructure, social services, and economic development will be crucial to bringing positive change to Keeseville.
WALTER CHMURA
Port Kent
TO THE EDITOR: So (U.S. Rep. Elise) Stefanik espouses the Great Replacement Theory in a recent speech.
I know racism is not part of the North Country ethos. Most people that I’ve met here are wonderful, caring people. I don’t think she speaks for them.
She speaks for a small, vocal group of fearful people who have been told that their way of life has been hijacked by the “other.” Some have become violent. Families are estranged. Life-long friends are separated by politics.
Vote for common sense, unity and diversity. We are all travelers on Spaceship Earth.
NANCY SCHUBART
Clintonville
TO THE EDITOR: As Adolf Hitler said, “if a lie is told enough times, people will assume it is true.”
It is not difficult to understand why people would believe something if they hear it enough. People expect that lies will be disproved and fade away. So if the lies continue to be heard, people assume then they must be true.
Imagine, a lie consistently told from 2016 surely must have seemed like truth in 2016.
In any case, most of the folks that voted in 2016 were in primary school when the lies started coming so to them this was the truth.
Donald Trump must be a student of Adolf Hitler because he lies all the time.
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: I currently work in the human services field where my job is to connect people of vulnerable populations to resources to improve their health outcomes.
In my work, there is a lot of critical thinking involved and we help solve a myriad of problems for the people we serve. At times, however, we are met with unfortunate dead ends when it comes to available resources in this community. Lack of affordable housing is one of the most obvious issues in my work.
I have clients who are being threatened with homelessness, others who are recently without housing, and some who have been homeless for months. During the summer, the Department of Social Services, with its own limited resources, is less able to house people and the closest emergency shelter for displaced folks is in Malone.
Current waitlists for low-income individuals are extensive and housing can take 3-5 years depending on the list at which development. According to the Living Cost database, the total cost of living with rent for one person in Plattsburgh is $1,298; that is more than an entire SSDI check for most of the folks I serve and difficult for someone on a minimum wage salary to afford.
Warm in bed, you may not stop to consider that there are others sleeping on the hard ground and park benches in our community. While planning your summer camping trips with family, you might not stop to consider that there are people sleeping in tents tonight out of necessity, not leisure.
I urge the local government and other decision makers to search for solutions and expand resources to help provide shelter for fellow community members because we, the helpers, are begging for more options to give to those who need it most.
SOPHIE WARD
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.