TO THE EDITOR: As our SCOTUS rolls back the opportunities for other Americans, I remember back.
Pre-1968, before EEO, the country was quite different. American trade union jobs (the best jobs) and many government Civil Service jobs were closed to minorities and other groups, women.
Not to mention college, due to poorer schools and education in general in minority neighborhoods.
EEO opened those opportunities up and continues to do so even today. In 1968 a Black postal carrier came to Smithtown Post Office. The first Black to ever work in Smithtown Post Office.
Most of the workers disliked the idea of working alongside a Black man and of course he was shunned. However, one guy took him under his wing, befriended him and coerced the rest of the workers to do the same.
Of course, that guy was my father. Not an educated guy, not a hero just a guy.
I wish he were alive today so he could tell people exactly what was going through his head. Maybe we could all learn something.
Here’s what I know 55 years later. Racism is alive and well, thriving as I see it. Donald Trump proves that.
Without the white racist vote, Trump would be a distant memory. Knowing that the SCOTUS feels it’s time to return to pre-1968 segregated American policies, I don’t get it, but I know it’s a bad idea.
Racism and discrimination are cancers in our society and left alone will destroy our country.
LARRY NOVOTNY
Gloversville
TO THE EDITOR: Perhaps the newspaper and other news media could publish the Presidential Records Act so “We the People” could determine fact or fiction when it comes to the former guy in the White House.
After all, we don’t want to take his word that he did nothing wrong as he claims victim status again.
How many times was he fact checked for the truth in the past? Let’s not be blind just because he said he did nothing wrong.
Why take his word for it?
May God bless America and protect our precious freedom and our democracy.
MARY A. BETRUS
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: I am not attacking local elected school boards. I am referring to the state boards, whose members are appointed by the governor, that hand down decisions and impose mandates.
They created a list of school names/logos they deemed offensive. Our local school boards have the option of complying with the mandates or our school taxes will increase.
What is a local board to do? Willsboro Central School is now compelled to drop its Warrior moniker outright, even though the Native American connotation was scrubbed years ago for a ”W.”
But since the school has a history, Warriors has to go. Any clothing or object which sports the former history throughout the school, i.e., gym floor, walls, whatever shows the “W” has to go. That means all new uniforms, banners, objects, floors, walls, etc. have to be removed, replaced, repainted, refinished (for) tens of thousands of dollars.
Another unfunded mandate. The cost will still be on the taxpayers. Which is worse? Reduced funding for non-compliance or increased taxes for compliance?
One school beat the state, a school with a native population within the district. The tribe communicated with the school approving the continuation of the native reference. But, what of the schools that aren’t privileged to intersect with tribal grounds or a substantial native population? Wasn’t this all tribal land?
If any Willsboro alumni have connections with our regional tribes, i.e., Ganienkeh, Akwesasne, or Abenaki, please talk with their leadership and see if they’d opine on the Willsboro Warriors.
That failing, please consider this an open appeal to tribal leadership requesting their intervention whether they, Native Americans, are offended by Willsboro’s usage of the title Warrior or if they approve of the homage. Otherwise, we will continue to have appointed persons in Albany decide what does and does not offend people.
DOUGLAS R. FERRIS
Willsboro
