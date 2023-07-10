TO THE EDITOR: I want to thank Alvin Reiner for his excellent article about Plattsburgh Cares in the Press Republican on July 5.
There is one clarification about the work that we do now and have done in the past.
Our mission since we began in 2017 has been to assist immigrants, migrants and other vulnerable people in our community to achieve their goals safely and responsibly with compassion, justice and respect for all. We do not “help” people to get into Canada. We do offer resources with accurate information to help travelers understand the immigration laws and the possible outcomes of the decisions they make. We provide humanitarian support in the form of food, clothing, shelter, transportation and supplies in emergency situations when those involved are unprepared or unable to provide for themselves.
The choices the travelers make are their own and we do not influence them. Our goal is to alleviate the suffering of human beings and is not a partisan or political agenda.
While we are unable to continue to provide humanitarian assistance as we have done up until now, we are in the process of reorganizing and refocusing to be more efficient and effective in the future to fulfill our mission.
KATHY SAJOR
President, Plattsburgh Cares Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Elizabethtown Community Hospital, part of the UVM Health Network, always strives to respond to personal healthcare issues when they arise.
We’re committed to working with providers, patients and community-based organizations to help people get and stay healthy.
With this in mind, we commend Essex County Mental Health (ECMH) for prioritizing nicotine cessation programs and training staff to help people quit smoking.
Since 2014, ECMH has worked with The Heart Network, North Country Nicotine Consultants and other partners to decrease the adult smoking rate in our county. Most recently, ECMH’s Terri Morse has led the charge against tobacco use, promoting nicotine cessation in behavioral health settings by passing a comprehensive tobacco dependence treatment policy and by appointing Sue Allot as a lead for tobacco cessation efforts.
Last year, Allot was trained as a certified tobacco treatment specialist; with these credentials, she can now provide evidence-based interventions for people with tobacco dependence through assessments and referrals, treatment planning and counseling.
Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death in our country. It leads to a cadre of chronic conditions and hardships for patients and their families, by working with smokers to help them quit, we not only improve personal health outcomes, but also decrease the already immense strain on providers and healthcare systems.
Elizabethtown Community Hospital and its partners are pleased to see the Essex County Health Department and county supervisors acknowledge ECMH for its commitment to helping people quit smoking. They are setting a strong example for other organizations to follow.
AMANDA WHISHER
Quality Program Coordinator The University of Vermont Health Network Elizabethtown Community Hospital
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to thank all the sponsors for making Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp a success.
Because of our awesome community support our camp would never have occurred.
Even the businesses who could not sponsor I definitely understand. Your business and your employees are your first responsibility.
They were: Fesette Realty, Lake Champlain Transportation, Gary Finney, Finney Sports, John Myers, Paul Marcus, Northern Cakes, Michigans Plus, Lee Appliance, Wash Land, City Police and Fire Department, Ed Jones, Huttig Nissan, Wilson Appliance, Moore Recycling, Weebee, NYSCOPA, PEF, CSEA Local 884.
Also Evan Bracy, Mountain Mart #104, Curtis Lumber, Community Bank, PM Leary LLC, Plattsburgh Paving, Joe Cardany, Brian Gladwin, Warren Tire, G&G, 4 Seasons Plaza, Floright, Luck Brothers, John and Joanne Gratto, City Auto Repair, Hal Cohen, Tom Curle, Jeff Holmes, Mark Mcintyre, Leo Ryan, Steve Kirk, Casey Flynn, Kevin Bushey, Pacific Rim, Champlain Electric, Manny’s, Giroux, Northern Insurance, Adirondack Pennysaver, Studley Printing, Coryer Staffing, Seacomm, Harding, Drapeau’s, Joel Maggy.
And Lake City Fire, Beth Francis, Jeff Moskowitz, John Zerrahn, NBA, North Bowl, Brant Lake Hoop Camp, Lisa Zaferakis, Casella, Kiwanis, Monaghan, Kmack, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Upstone, Pete Gerney, DFCU, Glens Falls National, UFirst, State Troopers Union, Altona Correctional, Craig Bushey, New York Liberty, Brooklyn Nets, Plattsburgh State Men’s Basketball, 44 Mcdowell Way LLC, and Takia Feliciano LMHC.
If I forgot someone I am so sorry. Thanks to all.
TOM LACEY
Plattsburgh
