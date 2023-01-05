TO THE EDITOR: The marketing of menthol has targeted groups of people like the Black community, LGBT community, and youth.
As a community outreach coordinator for Tobacco-Free CFE, I feel that these harsh marketing tactics should not be hidden, and people should be made aware of how this issue affects the LGBT community.
There’s nothing just about menthol, and there are statistics to back it up. LGBT smokers are more likely to use menthol cigarettes than non-LBGT smokers, due to industry targeting. The tobacco industry has selectively marketed their products to LGBT individuals.
A tobacco company created a marketing plan called Project SCUM. LBGT young adults are nearly two times as likely to use tobacco as their non-LGBT peers. Menthol-flavored tobacco products are easier to start and harder to quit, which makes us an easy target for tobacco companies to addict and manipulate us.
All of these statistics show that tobacco companies will manipulate certain groups of people in order to make sales. For more info check out tobaccofreenys.org and notjustmenthol.org.
EMMA STEWART
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Plattsburgh is lucky to have compassionate and dedicated law enforcement and healthcare workers.
Friday, Dec. 23 of this year, my 89-year-old father-in-law went out for coffee and the newspaper from his residence in Potsdam around 9 a.m. We received a phone call from my mother-in-law late that afternoon saying he had not returned yet.
Our hearts sank and we were frantic with worry. We live in the Syracuse area and there was a blizzard between us and Potsdam.
That evening my mother-in-law received a phone call from Deputy Timothy Schwartz of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department saying that he found my father-in-law in his car off the side of the road in Plattsburgh, some 90 miles away from his residence in Potsdam.
My father-in-law was confused and did not know where he was. Deputy Schwartz took him to the emergency room at the CVPH Medical Center in Plattsburgh.
He was evaluated at the hospital and stayed overnight for observation. Physically he was fine, but emotionally and mentally, he was confused and agitated. The medical professionals treated him with such kindness, and we are grateful for the care he received while he was there.
Deputy Schwartz has been a godsend to my husband and I, from explaining what kind of state my husband’s father was in, to assisting us in retrieving the vehicle. He treated my father-in-law with dignity and compassion and provided us with guidance as we move forward in this difficult transition of caring for an elder.
Deputy Schwartz and the emergency room staff of CVPH, thank you. Plattsburgh is lucky to have you.
DIANA HORST
LaFayette
TO THE EDITOR: The (Clinton County) Department of Motor Vehicles here is Plattsburgh has a certain reputation for being difficult to deal with.
I want to let everyone know that my most recent encounter with DMV was just the opposite of that reputation. I had the pleasure and great good fortune to work with Deanna Rock on an issue I was having. Deanna could not have been more helpful and friendly.
I wanted to write this letter so that her supervisor, the county clerk, the county legislators and the county administrator all know how lucky they are to have Deanna working for them at DMV.
CHRIS JACKSON
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.