TO THE EDITOR: I think it should be about time that we had a TV station in Plattsburgh that actually wants to report on the news and weather that happens in Plattsburgh .
We can’t depend on the weather reports here because all they talk about is the weather in Vermont, the same with the news. We don’t hear about a lot of things that happen here because what used to be our TV station wants to basically report on Vermont.
Since they built a TV studio in Vermont, maybe they should just stay just in Vermont.
LARRY LAPIER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The Stafford Middle School 8th Grade Celebration Dance was held on Friday evening June 10 and what a great evening it was.
The students had an opportunity to enjoy the final chapter of their SMS career with good food, great music, activities and each other in a safe, structured environment. By many accounts the evening was a great success enjoyed by all; participants, parents and chaperones alike.
An event of this magnitude does not happen by itself. We had tremendous support from a group of very involved, dedicated parents who donated money, some well beyond the $10 request, time, talent, food, beverages, paper products and impressive creativity for their children. I continue to be amazed at the quality of SMS parents who are so very motivated and committed.
Of course, the committee chairs, Cassie Sellars, Jen Latour, Amy Gervich, Kristen Gommel, Sarah Henley, did a great job working with our community and fellow parents to solicit donations, plan and make the event as special as it was.
So, on their behalf, I thank the following: Adams Brothers Painting, Coryer Staffing, Off The Field Sports, Lake Shore Chocolates, Subway, Reality Check, Rainbow Banquet Facilities, Stewart’s, CR Tunes, Regal Cinemas, SMS Student Association, Overtime Photography, Illusionist Wyatt Hackett, SMS FSA, SMS faculty/staff/administration/cafeteria/custodians, and of course, master-designer Lynne Sheehan.
Finally, a very big thank you goes to the 8th-grade students themselves for making the evening so successful and enjoyable. All the effort that went into the evening was well worth the smiles on their faces. Good luck at PHS in the fall.
KIM QUINN
8th Grade Class Adviser/Teacher Stafford Middle School Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: As our nation faces skyrocketing inflation, a president with record-low approval ratings, and overall discontent with the direction in which our country is headed, it is no surprise that many are switching their party affiliation to the GOP, aligning with candidates such as Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.
As we approach midterms, the Democrats are floundering as they continue to push the country in what I believe is the wrong direction. With the continuation of the far-left policies, I hope to see Congresswoman Stefanik secure another win in NY-21.
OLIVIA NOONAN
Bolton Landing
TO THE EDITOR: First, I would remind all that conservative political ideas from the SCOTUS gave our nation 100 years of legalized segregation.
This week the SCOTUS returned to those ideas. The court ruled the States can restrict the 4th Amendment, by moving away from Roe vs Wade.
In the 1950s the court began the belief that our Constitution should be a living document adjusting to our changing society. Further, the states can have laws and regulation, but can never restrict the guaranteed promises of the freedoms in our Constitution.
Yet, this court said a state can restrict a young women’s right of medical choice. They did this under cover of a state’s right to regulate. Which a state has an absolute right to do.
Think about segregation again as it pertained to education. The state can regulate education, but it cannot restrict that right of education by exclusion to a citizen. Now the court ruled it can restrict a young woman’s right of medical choice.
I would remind all that the SCOTUS once ruled that the federal government could detain Japanese-American citizens for an indefinite time and states could seize their property.
Inconsistent rulings by our court are an indication in my opinion of political influence. Not interpretation of our Constitution and protections of our freedoms.
Of course, the court has a legacy of political rulings. Next, they might say people can be considered property.
We need term limits for our Supreme Court judges. We need protections against the SCOTUS and the politicians who appoint the judges.
JIM NOVOTNY SR.
Gloversville
TO THE EDITOR: On June 11, the 3rd-annual Plattsburgh BrewForce Festival was held on the grounds adjacent to Valcour Brewing Company in Plattsburgh, and sponsored by Valcour Brewing Co., Ufirst Federal Credit Union and members of the Adirondack Garda Cycling Club.
Thanks to all who attended. We hope you enjoyed listening to All Without the Bass and enjoyed the amazing food provided by Gus’s Red Hots food truck.
Also, a big shout out to the breweries, and vineyards that attended: Valcour Brewing, Oval Craft Brewing, Living Goods, Township 7, Hex and Hops, 9 Pine Cider, Ausable Brewing and Saratoga Eagle brought Paradox Brewery, Frog Alley Brewing, Bolton Landing, Northway, amnd Common Roots. Also Old Tyme Wine, and 4 Maples Vineyard.
We also want to thank the sponsors that helped make this event successful: Ufirst Federal Credit Union, County Malt Group, PM Leary Restoration, Plattsburgh Lions Club, Shield 457 Wealth Advisor, Bruno’s Custom Tie Works, Casella, C&E Fencing, Fleet Promotional Products, Livations Wine and Spirits, and the law office of Stafford-Owens-Murnane-Kelleher-Meyer-Zedick.
A big thank you to all the support personnel that assisted in make this event successful. Especially Terry, Lil G, Darby, Ann, and the staff of VBC, Steve and Fran.
With your support we are making donations to the North Country Veterans Assistance Fund and the Tour De Force bicycle ride which benefits families of fallen law enforcement officers and an animal rescue group.
We have received a lot of positive feedback and are honored you believe in us. Plans are underway for the 2023 BrewForce, which thanks to everyone, we are sure will be a bigger and better success! We hope to see all our friends, new and old, again next year.
BOB CRONIN
BRUCE MARTIN
Adirondack Garda Cycling
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.