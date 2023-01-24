TO THE EDITOR: The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Clinton County is bringing back the “Food from the Farm.”
This event will be held on March 4, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Y at the Oval.
Come meet local farmers and browse an assortment of goods for sale while sampling tasty local dishes. Live music will play throughout the event as over 20 farmers show off all their goods.
This is a family friendly event and admission will be $5 per adult with ages of 5 and under free; $20 max per family.
For more information contact Kolby Sample at (518) 561-7450 or krs272@cornell.edu, and you can also visit our webpage at www.cceclinton.edu.
KOLBY SAMPLE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I work at the Dannemora Outreach on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
It was the middle or towards the end of November that I opened the door to my office and there was at least 12 to 13 very tall bags. On the bags was written Walmart. Inside the bags were so many different toys for girls and boys and some clothing also.
I just could not imagine where this came from. I have asked around but still have no idea. The reason why I am mentioning this is to let the person(s) know how very much it was appreciated and in order to do that I want to say thank you. What a wonderful thing to do. This generosity will not be forgotten.
Again, thank you so much.
BRENDA OWEN
JCEO Outreach
Dannemora
TO THE EDITOR: With the 2024 election 22 months away political pundits are making lists of Trump vice-residential candidates should he secure the Republican presidential nomination or run as a third party candidate.
At the top of these lists are Elise Stefanik and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
As the GOP’s top Trump boot-licker Stefanik seems the obvious choice. Problem is, though just as ruthless as Trump, she’s smart and the former president doesn’t like smart people.
Greene is the perfect choice. Like Trump, she has the IQ of an intellectually challenged chipmunk.
Recall that QAnon Queen Greene informed us that California forest fires were started by secret Jewish space lasers. Qanon supporters believe the mass murder shootings at Sandy Hook, Parkland and Las Vegas were staged. Greene clarified our understanding of World War II with comments about the Nazi “Gazpacho” police.
Speaking of COVID, in December 2021, Greene Tweeted that “every single year more than 600,000 people in the U.S. die from cancer. The country has never once shut down. Not a single school closed.”
When Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle, Greene Tweeted: “We need an immediate investigation into why people are dying suddenly from strokes and cardiac arrest across the world. Especially while people are continued to be forced to take #COVID19 vaccines through mandates.”
A perfect complement to the Trump/Greene ticket would be a campaign manager in line with their intelligence and integrity. Who else but Congressman George Santos, if he’s not in prison by the summer of 2024.
Only in America.
GEORGE J. BRYJAK
Bloomingdale
TO THE EDITOR: The new Republican House majority is a collection of election deniers, QAnon conspiracists, and political arsonists hellbent on gaining power at the expense of our democracy.
They’ll be in control of the House of Representatives for the next two years and have already shown an inability to govern. They couldn’t even elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy without historic chaos.
We should all be concerned about their far-right extremist agenda. Already on the chopping block? Our freedom to vote and our right to an abortion.
Rather than focusing on kitchen table issues, these MAGA extremists are pledging to focus on punishing anyone who tried to hold them accountable for their attacks on our democracy, including members and staff of the January 6th Select Committee.
It’s up to us to resist this MAGA House Majority to protect our democracy and our freedoms. We must call out their lies and combat their far-right agenda starting now.
SHIRLEY TEDFORD
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Thank you to all who participated in the second annual Schuyler Falls Town-Wide Holiday Festival in December.
The weather cooperated: no ice, snow, or rainstorm, though it was chilly, and a good time was had by all from the feedback we received.
Thanks to all those who attended the festival events in the hamlets of Schuyler Falls and Morrisonville. Your response was enthusiastic, much appreciated.
Thanks especially the volunteers and all those who made the Festival happen — in River Street Park, with the decorations, music, refreshments, kids’ activities, and horse-drawn wagon rides; the holiday tree lighting at the Town Hall; and the lighted truck parade through Morrisonville, the fire and EMS departments, and the Outback Riders ATVs.
Special thanks to Stewart’s Shops, Country Dreams Farm, D.J. Nick Bola, and Banker Orchards. Thanks to Ryan and Mindy Smith of Ryan’s Masonry who hosted the tree-decorating gathering with refreshments in the hamlet of Schuyler Falls.
And thanks to the Press-Republican for their coverage of the events, and Robin Caudell for her article.
We look forward to the 3rd Townwide Holiday Festival in December 2023. The Town of Schuyler Falls is also celebrating this year the 175th anniversary of its formation.
Watch for special events being planned through the year, especially in mid-August 2023.
KEVIN RANDALL
Supervisor
Town of Schuyler Falls
TO THE EDITOR: Just recently, Lake Placid was host to the FISU games.
These games brought people from all over the world. Also theses games brought spectators as well.
Theses games reminded me when the Olympics were in Lake Placid in 1980; I wasn’t born the first time in 1932. With that being said, the FISU games not only helped Lake Placid economy, it also helped put the North Country in the spotlight.
We are fortunate to have Lake Placid host these games. Hope the FISU games come back to our region again in the near future.
JOHN E. SMITH
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: A big thank you to my family, friends and community forthe best 100th birthday that anyone can ever have.
So many memories. I am one very lucky lady.
LIL LOBDELL
Westport
