TO THE EDITOR: Does this state have a death wish? Getting rid of wood stoves in the Adirondacks is like getting rid of Guinness beer in Ireland.
Census numbers reported by this paper show that NY has lost 600,000 since 2020, leading the way among the 50 states.
I’m willing to take one for the team, but not for the premise that CO2 causes global warming. Would the regular contributor to the P-R, Professor Johnson, please show us the evidence?
As an expert in applied statistics, which the state of NY paid me to do for 35 years, this is what is called a “non-falsifiable” proposition. Correlation is not causation.
NEAL DUFFY, Ph.D
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Just recently I heard that the call boxes on the Adirondack Northway are gonna be longer in existence.
These call boxes were located roughly every 2 miles, I believe. These call boxes were located on the side of the Northway and used solar power.
These were put into place back in 1986 so motorists could make emergency calls if there was an emergency.
So what’s gonna happen if there is an emergency and a motorist doesn’t have a cell phone? Also, cell service is not the greatest either; that be another topic to address at another time.
JOHN E. SMITH
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Biosolids, also known as sewage sludge, come from the solid byproducts of sewage treatment facilities.
Although labeled as fertilizer, these byproducts contain hazardous chemicals, pathogens, pharmaceuticals, and metals that pose serious threats to human health and our environment. There are 726 chemical contaminants in biosolids identified by the EPA. Exposure to these toxic chemicals lead to serious health issues such as cancers, neurological disorders, and reproductive difficulties. Biosolids also contain pathogens/endotoxins that contaminate our groundwater, vegetation, and wildlife.
The application of biosolids in New York occur on farmlands, recreational parks, and forest restoration. Biosolids on our lands lead to air, soil, and groundwater pollution, not just affecting the immediate environment, they migrate contaminating the entire ecosystem.
During 2022, an over-application of biosolids (66 tons/acre) occurred in Churubusco directly in a Class 2 Wetland with endangered species identified. This wetland is central to four surrounding wetlands, contains the Hinchin Brook, and drains into at least two beaver ponds and the tributaries of the Marble and Salmon rivers.
Although regulated by EPA, biosolids application in our region is not monitored effectively by DEC. Therefore, it is imperative that the New York State Legislature take action to ban its use now.
On Nov. 2, 2021, New York state passed the Green Amendment, which secures each person’s “right to clean air and water, and a healthful environment.”
A permanent ban on biosolids will not only protect the health and safety of New York residents, it will also secure our rights under this amendment. We as citizens of the Adirondacks/North Country must take a stand against the use of biosolids, and tell our elected officials locally and in Albany and Washington, D.C. to protect our wildlife, wetlands, air, soils, groundwater and their residents from the toxic waste in biosolids in New York state.
JANICE PADULA
Churubusco
TO THE EDITOR: Why is it so hard for our government leaders to understand that the middle class citizens of Clinton County are having a tough time making ends meet?
It seems the poorer you are, the more you get to supplement your living environment. People of the middle class have to depend on themselves. We worked all our lives to make sure we have some kind of a livable retirement; we are not rich.
But with the inflation rate being just above the poverty rate, we do not qualify for SNAP, HEAP, etc. Yet we hear every week how the state and county have received thousands of dollars from COVID money, sales tax, and federal money to help them.
The Clinton County Legislatures did state they would look at lowering the tax on gas, but that was all we heard, talk, no action. We hear how people in poverty will receive additional SNAP money, extra for having children, heat, whether that be in heating oil, wood, etc.
I do believe people living in poverty need this additional help, but also believe there are ones who know how the systems work and work them to their advantage. This also applies to our school districts; they received money during COVID and after from government sources, and just look at their fund balance.
Does anyone wonder why they do not give back to the taxpayers of this county? More citizens need to go to the county and school board meetings.
Maybe then we can get a cut of the pie everyone seems to be enjoying except us, the middle class citizens.
PATRICIA L. LAFLAM
Beekmantown
TO THE EDITOR: The Feb. 18 front page carried a very interesting choice of articles, that may not have been intentional but were by no means coincidental.
The first article was a story that quoted Senator Dan Stec talking to business owners offering the old trope that “no one wants to work anymore” (at least Assemblyman Jones and Mr. Douglas offered a more fair-minded assessment of the situation).
The second article was about how healthcare is facing a shortage of workers due to low pay.
The third article was about how teachers are leaving the profession due to low pay.
I wonder if there might any possible connection between the first article and the latter two? It’s a complete mystery. Let’s not ask those kind of questions and just go back to blaming workers.
I thought we had moved beyond this lazy “no one wants to work” narrative, in which actual workers, past or present, are almost never quoted.
But what’s clear is not that people no longer want to work. It’s that they no longer want to work for poor wages, which should not happen in an inflationary economy, and unsatisfactory working conditions. The rise of union organizing in the service economy shows that people want to work, but in good situations.
Politicians blaming workers for wanting to be treated decently is not going to address the problems.
BRIAN FARENELL
Queensbury
