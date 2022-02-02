TO THE EDITOR: Does Elise really care about veterans?
Congresswoman Stefanik was due back to work on Jan. 11. There were bills to be voted on. In a letter to the House Clerk, Stefanik said she’d be unable to physically attend because of “the ongoing public health emergency”(‘Stefanik misses D.C. votes to visit Mar-a-Lago,’ Press-Republican, 1/14/22).
Like a kid playing hooky she lied about the reason for her absence and then hopped on a plane to Florida.
She got back to Washington in time to vote against veterans the next day. On Jan. 12. Elise Stefanik voted nay on HR 1836. Once again, on Jan. 20, Elise voted against veterans with her nay on HR 4673. Both bills had support from the Veterans of Foreign Wars and other veterans’ organizations.
Fortunately, the bills passed with bipartisan support. Does Elise really care about veterans?
PHYLLIS SINCLAIR
Vermontville
TO THE EDITOR: It was interesting to watch the uncomfortable wiggles by New York state schools this past week regarding mask mandates.
It’s hard to know what to believe at this point. Public trust in government institutions has been degraded by fear-mongering and extreme partisanship.
We have handled COVID unlike any other disease. We have inconvenienced the healthy and hamstrung our economy in ways we have never seen before. People have taken sides in an issue that shouldn’t even have sides.
I got vaccinated and boosted but abhor the Big Brother”style mandates that we see in places like New York City or employment-based mandates as required by the Biden administration.
Masking mandates are equally egregious. The idea that if you throw some piece of cloth or paper over your mouth and go into a store, school, or church and we’ll all be healthier seems like pie in the sky to me.
In a school setting where very few kids have any significant sickness from COVID, we are making a huge mistake in masking kids. Young children are not designed to interpret the upper half of a face only. There likely will be a cost to this.
We have a Congressional representative, Elise Stefanik, who supports freedom of choice in these matters. She is pro-choice on these issues.
This nation was founded on the principle of freedom and self-determination. Stick with our founding fathers and we’ll come out of this OK.
ROBERT BLANK
Carthage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.