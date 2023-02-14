TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik, where is your bi-partisanship and leadership and sense of honor and integrity and truth?
In your fundraising email to me you made unsubstantiated claims that our President has been 1) “lying every second he can”; 2) “has hid the truth about his corruption every step of the way”; 3) “has enriched his family through corrupt business deals” and that 4) “America is a free country, even if Joe Biden doesn’t like it and the persecution of his political opponents must stop.”
Well, pardon me, but are you not confusing Biden with Trump. Everything you hypothesize and more applies to Trump as well. So, dump your so very obvious hypocritical approach and pursue a bi-partisan avenue to defend our nation of laws that apply to all equally.
PHIL BENTLEY
Former District 21 Resident and Republican
Major, USAF A10 Warthog Pilot, Retired
Tucson, Arizona
TO THE EDITOR: Enough gun violence is obviously not enough as it continues and continues and continues.
If it is the mentally ill we are blaming, then why do we allow so many weapons to be so readily available? How many of us has not felt at the end of their rope, and at that moment felt no one understands? How many young people are depressed and feel they are totally alone?
Sometimes having a gun offers an immediate solution to life’s problems.
If it is the thrill of firing a military style weapon then firing ranges can be sought with gun safes. If one believes they need protection from their own government and putting in the months and years of working for change is too tiresome then they must face the hard truth that, to preserve order, killing plus the fear of being killed is the only viable solution.
I am honestly looking for answers. If a hunting gun puts food on the table or sharpens one’s skill in target practice, then so be it, otherwise what motivation besides fear is there in accumulating an arsenal?
BOBBI PEREZ
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: Senator Schumer, Senator Gillibrand, and Congresswoman Stefanik:
I am writing to you today, with a copy to the editor of the Plattsburgh Press Republican, to urge you to convince your respective parties that this requirement to authorize an increase in the debt ceiling is not only unnecessary but is counterproductive. The requirement needs to be ended for the following reasons.
1. The amount of debt is large, however, it is a relatively small compared to the GNP of the United States.
2. This is not to say we should not reduce this debt, but it must be done by compromise in the House and Senate through legislation. One party or the other, threatening default if they don’t get their way, is childish. After all, meaningful legislation is why we sent you to Washington, D.C.
3. This requirement no matter who is for or against it boils down to one side getting spending initiatives or spending reductions, and or, increase taxes or reduction in taxes. All outcomes affect the deficit and usually increases it because of not being able to compromise to enact meaningful legislation.
4. Default by the United States would have disastrous affect to our economy and the global economy as well.
5. The mere threat of a default creates unnecessary turbulence in the marketplace.
ROBERT C. SMITH
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: More gamblers are becoming addicted due to online gambling sites.
Who could have seen that coming?
NANCY SCHUBART
Clintonville
TO THE EDITOR: Cheers to all the fire departments out there.
Thank you for all your support. I know it’s been freezing and we still have all departments and auxiliary helping. Lacolle (Quebec), thank you also.
JESSICA BREYETTE
Champlain
TO THE EDITOR: The recent publicized interest in ending Social Security is something I find quite troubling.
Republicans Jason Smith, Buddy Carter and Steve Scalise overtly report their desires to do so while Rick Scott, Ron Johnson and Lindsay Graham offer thinly veiled disguises of their intentions.
A common sentiment shared is that Social Security benefits are an entitlement benefit. Please note that each of us have spent our entire working lives paying for this program in order to reap fair returns when we require them at an advanced age. This program is not charity but an investment in our future.
A person working until 65 years of age can easily have had hundreds of thousands of dollars paid toward this invisible and mislabeled benefit of degraded importance by some self-serving representatives. This is income, real dollars we have all contributed.
Not all of us seemingly pay our fair share. Every employee earning over approximately $160,000 does not have Social Security removed from their earnings. How many of the dissolution proponents do you think earn over this amount and how many of their dollars go without Social Security being removed yet they are able to receive thousands of dollars monthly from this program?
Please recognize this program is something we all pay for and if Social Security is ended or benefits reduced please demand your dollars back. This total can be easily calculated and I encourage you to do so.
ROBERT ALDEN
Ellenburg Depot
TO THE EDITOR: With respect to the Feb. 8 article on the Plattsburgh airport being considered for designation as a (U.S.) Port of Entry. I make the following insight.
The facility that was built by the local legislature, against common airline market wisdom, is now the financial liability of the county taxpayers. As it should be.
The legislators were well aware of this when the ill-advised decision was made to spend the money hoping for international airline utilization. It was also justified years ago by the then future University Olympic Games to bring in international airline(s). With a very competitive industry market and no subsidies, no airline has been attracted to provide year-round service.
There is no international airline service coming into the airport which is where customs and immigration would need to be for arrivals. The relatively very few private and corporate aircraft arrivals can use the CBP personnel stationed at the border who would drive down for such arrivals. This capability is why the airport is classified as an international airport. Further, said procedure was commonly used by overseas arriving USAF aircraft.
The Canadian passengers who depart the airport have already cleared customs at the northern border. Thus, merit for an on-airport facility is not required or justified.
If, and only if, the airport ever gets several international airline arrivals would such a Port of Entry be warranted and justified.
Readers and residents need to stay informed and stay engaged on how our numerous tax pocket-money is being spent.
Accordingly, this designation would be a waste of federal tax money and not just.
GEOFFREY B. BARKER
Plattsburgh
