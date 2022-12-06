TO THE EDITOR: Inflation is todays catch phrase. Yes, energy costs have drastically increased.
So what can be done to cut costs? Want to save on gas for your car? Slow down, get better gas mileage. Ditch the jack rabbit starts, they wear out tires and use extra gas.
Plan your commutes to include at least three reasons for the trip. And whenever possible carpool with co-workers or friends.
Home heating is a bigger problem. Fuel oil is prohibitively expensive. Try Turning down the thermostat, wear a sweater, make soup, look for ways to button up and insulate.
JCEO (Joint Council of Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties) has a number of programs that can help. Also, begin to make a future plan to change to a more affordable energy source.
And regarding food costs: cook from scratch. Purchasing prepared foods are more expensive. Whole chickens are just over $1 per pound and the special sale items should be part of your grocery list. Recently a local store ran a sale on pork loin at $1.79 a pound. This week you can get a turkey for as low as 47 cents a pound.
Check the sales, check the specials, clip coupons, use apps to get coupons, cut out waste, and save left-overs for casseroles. Smile and pat yourself on your back because you’re doing something positive instead of complaining.
Hope and pray that we never get the kind of snowfall that has buried Western New York. Then we’d really have something to complain about.
LOLA LOPEZ
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am a 9th grader at Plattsburgh High School and a part of the Plattsburgh Reality Check Club.
We spread awareness and information about how tobacco and nicotine products affect our mental and physical health, as well as the health of our communities. Being a part of tobacco control helps youth and adults realize the impact this Industry has on our lives.
Reality Check is a club that stands up against Big Tobacco: we have seen evidence of how they target youth, communities of color, and people identifying as LGBTQ+. Reality Check youth have seen enough.
Understanding what the tobacco industry does to trick us into using and becoming addicted to their products puts the power in our hands. I wanted to join RC because I have many tobacco users in my life and many kids in my school use vaping products.
In RC, I’ve learned the tobacco industry adds flavorings to their products to make tobacco easier to use and harder to stop. Menthol is one of the biggest flavor offenders; it increases the addictiveness of an already deadly product and is heavily marketed to people of color.
I find it disgusting that tobacco executives are people just like you and me, but they are making money off my peers by targeting us with deadly and addictive products. They are selling us colorful and flavorful poisons, knowing many of us someday will be part of the 480,000 Americans killed each year.
Reality Check is an important club, but it’s a lot of fun, too. I’ve had the chance to meet other Reality Check youths from across the state during our traveling training and awareness events.
Together, with the help and support of our communities, our goal is to take down tobacco.
LAUREN GILBERT
9th Grade Reality Check Youth Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Nov. 17 was the 45th annual Great American Smokeout. The American Cancer Society started the Smokeout to encourage people to quit smoking for just one day, but it has grown into a national initiative to give people the resources to quit for good.
Over 40 years of raising awareness and education have paid off: cigarette smoking among adults is decreasing. Prevalence of smoking in New York state is down to 12.8% from 18.6% in 2011.[1] Furthermore, many people who still smoke want to quit. The New York Adult Tobacco Survey 2019 found that 59% of adult smokers stopped for at least one day in an attempt to quit smoking.
Community support is crucial for those hoping to quit, whether it’s a telephone quit-line, a Nicotine Anonymous group, or encouragement from friends and family. Perhaps most important is support and guidance from a trusted healthcare provider; receiving this assistance doubles the odds of successfully quitting. These one-on-one relationships help empower people to successfully quit, especially in conjunction with system-wide initiatives.
One such initiative is the New York State Bureau of Tobacco Control Program’s Health Systems for a Tobacco-Free NY. These guidelines were implemented with great success; the New York State Department of Health reports that almost 90% of current smokers who saw a health care provider in the last year were asked if they smoke cigarettes, and almost 80% of smokers said their provider advised them to quit smoking.
As another successful Great American Smokeout passes and we conclude another Thanksgiving holiday, it is the perfect time to reflect on community and systems of support: the people in our lives who make the holidays meaningful, the people who devote their time to taking care of our loved ones and their health.
MAKEDA JAMES
Project Director, Health Systems Improvement New York City
TO THE EDITOR: “Grandpa, can you tell me a story?”
I remember a young version of me rushing into my grandfather’s lap after family meals. After all, these are one of my childhood’s most pleasant memories. My grandfather sat in his corner of the couch and lit a cigarette after both of us had finished dinner.
In medical school, professors lectured me on the dangers of smoking and smoking withdrawal, and I turned a deaf ear to them. As a child, smoking to me was the luxury of age, a reward for a life well-lived, like the one by my grandfather. He had been a sailor in the U.S. Navy and had seen countries that I couldn’t even pronounce as a child.
Yet, I came to recognize this disease within a few years of my training in medical school.
My patient, who smoked a cigarette while walking to his car, and the grandmother of four who could not bring herself to stop smoking even with severe COPD.
I wish I had said something to my grandfather about his smoking.
You might feel this habit hurts you; it’s not essential to address, given what you have on your plate, and maybe even you can quit whenever you like, but I promise you these reasons are justifications that you use a crutch. Your primary care provider will work with you to stop your smoking; after all, we are partners in your well-being.
Whether it be having you go down by removing a single cigarette each month or trying the new medical therapies available, we are in this together.
Finally, in the two years I have spent in Plattsburgh, I have learned that we in North Country believe strongly in our actions. So come down to your primary care office and talk to us.
NIHIT NAVROZ MEHTA, M.D.
Plattsburgh
