TO THE EDITOR: Thank you for your article on the Lake Placid Olympic Museum.
My wife, Christina, and I were invited to attend the opening of the newly renovated museum on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The expanded museum has a new entrance and many newly created exhibits, such as the virtual bobsled run, where you experience this exciting ride, a virtual ski jumping exhibit, and reviving the Miracle on Ice experience of 1980.
It was like returning home to see all the familiar exhibits and many exciting new ones. At a regent’s meeting on April 18, 1978, I had proposed creating a new Olympic Museum to house the 1932 and 1980 winter games displays. This led to the creation of the first Winter Museum Board, with Keela Rogers as the first president and Bill Kissel as vice president.
I was on the Board of Trustees from 1978-1993, when ORDA took over the museum. When we entered the museum this time, Chris and I were pleased to be greeted by Keela and Jim Rogers. We also were pleased to meet the director and staff of ORDA.
We had a great time seeing all the newly available exhibits. It is a must see place for North Country residents to visit. We are so lucky to have such an important venue to visit, as well as the Olympic Center.
STAN and CHRIS RANSOM
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I was reading the paper this morning and was shocked to find out that the city is moving forward with the demolition of the Crete Center.
What is going to there once the demolition is complete? Because once the Crete is demolished, it will be an eyesore to look at. Would the city consider building a new and improved Crete?
Just hope someday something goes there because a vacant lot is not something good to look at.
JOHN E. SMITH
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: We all saw the attempted violent takeover of the US Capitol on Jan. 6.
Is there really any doubt that Trump was behind it? Is there really any doubt that those who participated shouldn’t be brought to justice? The House committee investigating that event has done a credible job of laying out the facts.
Our representative, Elise Stefanik, had this to say recently about the work of the committee: “House Democrats and Vicious Never Trumpers, who were run out of Congress by the American people, continue to desperately and unconstitutionally target President Trump and Republicans”
Elise was first elected as a moderate Republican who boasted about an ability to work “across the aisle.” Then she jumped on the Trump wagon. Jumping on the Trump wagon is a little like joining the mafia; you’re in for life.
She’s now joined with fellow Trumpists like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert, hardly a group anyone would want to have making decisions about much of anything.
Elise has lost all credibility in many people’s minds, certainly in my mind. She studied the Constitution at Harvard but seems to have forgotten much of what she was taught.
It’s ironic that she accuses members of the House committee of “unconstitutionally” targeting President Trump. Wasn’t the Jan. 6 riot an attack on the Constitution? Is there any doubt that Trump was behind it?
History will be a harsh judge of people like Elise but she has no one to blame but herself.
BILL BRADLEY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: It is 8:29 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. At 8:10 p.m., 19 minutes ago, I watched Tucker Carlson on Fox News make this statement: “some guy comes to our Congress in a sweatshirt and demands money from us.” (Referring to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.)
Is that the stupidest line in a long time? Is Carlson on the Russian/Putin payroll?
RICHARD BROGOWSKI
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Cancer is the second leading cause of death in New York state.
Finding cancer early when treatment may work best or before some cancers even start can save lives. The NYS Cancer Services Program (CSP) provides breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings at no cost to people who do not have health insurance.
The CSP will also pay for more testing if it’s needed. The CSP helps people diagnosed with cancer get enrolled in the Medicaid Cancer Treatment Program where cancer treatment and other medical needs are covered at no cost.
Without the CSP, many community members might not have received the care that was needed. The CSP stands ready to serve others in our community who lack the resources to get screened.
Spread the word to family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers about the CSP and encourage people who do not have health insurance to call 518-324-7671 to find out if they qualify for free cancer screening.
MEGHAN FLYNN
Targeted Outreach, CSP of Northeastern New York Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: In 2022, the American Red Cross responded to crises of all kinds, from a blood shortage at the beginning of the year to Hurricane Ian and thousands of smaller disasters.
It’s hard to underestimate the power of hope that the Red Cross brings to our community.
Every two minutes someone needs blood, and we have collected more than 100,000 units of blood at drives throughout our region with the potential to save up to 300,000 lives.
With Operation Holiday Cheer, we sent more than 500 comfort kits to our deployed military overseas serving in Poland. Our Service to the Armed Forces volunteers worked with more than 2,400 military families in 2022.
Hope and healing are brought to those who have lost everything in the nearly 700 disasters we responded to in our region throughout the year. we provided clients with shelter, warm meals, and comfort knowing they are not alone.
We brought hope to our neighbors in the south and west, sending more than 80 members of our team to help people put together their lives after massive devastation from historic storms and wildfires. For many, the Red Cross offered a safe haven and a beacon of light when it was needed most.
And we prepared communities to be Red Cross Ready for when disasters strike through free community programs like Sound the Alarm where we installed more than 2,500 smoke alarms. Our team also trained over 42,000 people in critical lifesaving skills like CPR and AED giving hope and help to individuals when seconds count.
As crises continue to upend lives every day, join us to give help and hope for people in need by visiting redcross.org/eny to make a financial donation, schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, or become a Red Cross volunteer.
KEVIN COFFEY
Regional Chief Executive Officer American Red Cross Eastern New York Region Albany
