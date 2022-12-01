TO THE EDITOR: Inflation is todays catch phrase. Yes, energy costs have drastically increased.
So what can be done to cut costs? Want to save on gas for your car? Slow down, get better gas mileage. Ditch the jack rabbit starts, they wear out tires and use extra gas.
Plan your commutes to include at least three reasons for the trip. And whenever possible carpool with co-workers or friends.
Home heating is a bigger problem. Fuel oil is prohibitively expensive. Try Turning down the thermostat, wear a sweater, make soup, look for ways to button up and insulate.
JCEO (Joint Council of Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties) has a number of programs that can help. Also, begin to make a future plan to change to a more affordable energy source.
And regarding food costs: cook from scratch. Purchasing prepared foods are more expensive. Whole chickens are just over $1 per pound and the special sale items should be part of your grocery list. Recently a local store ran a sale on pork loin at $1.79 a pound. This week you can get a turkey for as low as 47 cents a pound.
Check the sales, check the specials, clip coupons, use apps to get coupons, cut out waste, and save left-overs for casseroles. Smile and pat yourself on your back because you’re doing something positive instead of complaining.
Hope and pray that we never get the kind of snowfall that has buried Western New York. Then we’d really have something to complain about.
LOLA LOPEZ
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am a 9th grader at Plattsburgh High School and a part of the Plattsburgh Reality Check Club.
We spread awareness and information about how tobacco and nicotine products affect our mental and physical health, as well as the health of our communities. Being a part of tobacco control helps youth and adults realize the impact this Industry has on our lives.
Reality Check is a club that stands up against Big Tobacco: we have seen evidence of how they target youth, communities of color, and people identifying as LGBTQ+. Reality Check youth have seen enough.
Understanding what the tobacco industry does to trick us into using and becoming addicted to their products puts the power in our hands. I wanted to join RC because I have many tobacco users in my life and many kids in my school use vaping products.
In RC, I’ve learned the tobacco industry adds flavorings to their products to make tobacco easier to use and harder to stop. Menthol is one of the biggest flavor offenders; it increases the addictiveness of an already deadly product and is heavily marketed to people of color.
I find it disgusting that tobacco executives are people just like you and me, but they are making money off my peers by targeting us with deadly and addictive products. They are selling us colorful and flavorful poisons, knowing many of us someday will be part of the 480,000 Americans killed each year.
Reality Check is an important club, but it’s a lot of fun, too. I’ve had the chance to meet other Reality Check youths from across the state during our traveling training and awareness events.
Together, with the help and support of our communities, our goal is to take down tobacco.
LAUREN GILBERT
9th Grade Reality Check Youth
Plattsburgh
