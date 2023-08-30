TO THE EDITOR: To Mr. Kelly, Ms. Baughn and the Plattsburgh City Council: my wife and I come to Plattsburgh every summer and rent a home for two months (July/August).
It’s a short term rental. But we, like others, who rent from AirBnB or Vrbo don’t spend the time sitting in the house. We eat out at least five days a week. We frequent places like Busters, Mickeys’, Arnies’, Alekas’ and others in the city of Plattsburgh. We go to Subway, Dollar General, Aubuchon, Gioiosa’s Liquor Store and others.
We get our gas at Maplefields, Stewarts.My point is, if you ban people like us from short term rentals, you will be taking business from these merchants. For people like us and other short-term renters, we will just rent outside the city. And probably won’t shop or buy in Plattsburgh.
It won’t be a hardship for us or others. You will also hurt some families who want to rent their house short term, in order to pay their taxes or bills or pay for a vacation. So, before you put a ban on short-term rentals, think about the whole picture.and think about who you are hurting.
CHARLES D’ANGELO
Ellicott City, Maryland
TO THE EDITOR: Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, an annual campaign to end overdose.
It’s a day to remember those who have died from overdose and to acknowledge the grief of families and friends. The campaign also raises awareness about overdose prevention and seeks to end overdose stigma.
The CDC reports that drug overdose is currently the leading cause of accidental death in the United States, accounting for more than twice the number of automobile fatalities.
On March 8, 2022, I lost my beautiful 31-year-old son Andrew to an accidental overdose. Since then, I have worked with Adirondack nonprofits to bring a powerful documentary film “The First Day” to junior and senior high schools throughout the Adirondacks to help educate and prevent addiction in our youth.
In the film, Chris Herren, former NBA star and person in recovery, speaks to high school students about how mental health issues, bullying and self-harm can lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms like substance abuse. If your student has seen the film at his or her school, I hope it opened a dialog in your home.
I recently established “The Addiction Education and Prevention Fund in Remembrance of Andrew Neiffer” at Adirondack Foundation. Andrew’s fund supports addiction education and prevention efforts as well as mental health wellness initiatives by providing annual grants to nonprofits and schools located in the Adirondacks. For information on making a tax-deductible donation to Andrew’s fund, contact Adirondack Foundation at (518) 523-9904.
While my world is forever changed without Andrew, I’m doing what I can first and foremost to help our youth, to prevent others from suffering this unimaginable loss, and to help shine a light on this growing epidemic that isn’t going away anytime soon.
I encourage all to do what they can as well.
BETHANY TEITELBAUM
(Andrew’s mom)
Essex
TO THE EDITOR: It is with relief that I saw Donald Trump in a mug shot.
Criminals are entered into to the justice system with mug shots; remember John Gotti or Whitey Bulger? Trump is rightly being charged under the racketeering statues, designed to prosecute mafia types for their shady dealings.
He conspired with others to overturn the 2020 election. He is a threat to our Democracy, he thinks climate change is a hoax, what do you think, and he is a habitual liar and a conman par excellence.
Our very own Elise Stefanik is one of his most ardent apologists and followers. Whether you think Biden is doing a good job or not, consider the alternative: Trump as self-appointed president for life, climate-change-denier disaster, civil chaos, more anger and violence.
We can do better than that. The majority of U.S. citizens want peace, unity and prosperity. That will not happen if Trump has his way.
BILL BRADLEY
Plattsburgh
