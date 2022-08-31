TO THE EDITOR: The Town of Plattsburgh and Town of Saranac teamed up for the 3rd River Run Triathlon on Aug. 13.
First, we would like to thank all the participants who joined us on this perfect day. They had a perfect day to paddle down the Saranac River, run through the Cadyville Recreation Park, and bike back to Saranac via Hardscrabble Road.
We would like to thank the TOP event timing crew: Jim and Matt Medeiros for timing the event. They continue to go above and beyond for recreation in our area. Without them, our event would not have gone so well. Thank you.
Also, a huge thank you to the Cadyville Fire Department, New York State Police, Morrisonville Emergency Services and Saranac River Trail Greenway Committee members for helping keep all the participants safe on the road and water.
Lastly, we would like to thank all of the volunteers: Lee Prochera, Lyman Defayette, Betsy Metz, Gillian Miner, Melanie Defayette, and Laurie Williams.
We had so much fun at this event and can’t wait until next year. A lot of the participants were strategizing for 2023. Make sure you keep an eye out for this event next year. You won’t want to miss it.
ERIN PANGBORN
Youth Services and Recreation Director Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: As we continue to witness unfulfilled promises from politicians, I find it very refreshing to see that Rep. Elise Stefanik stays true to her word. Congresswoman Stefanik advocates for taking care of her constituents, and she continues to do so.
Recently, Congresswoman Stefanik announced that she will be returning $4.1 million tax dollars back to her district, NY-21 (from Northern Border Regional Commission funds).
The congresswoman released a detailed outline of the funding and the ways in which it will be spent. I truly appreciate the dedication and honesty of Congresswoman Stefanik and I am proud to have her representing New York state.
WILLIAM MURRAY
Clifton Park
TO THE EDITOR: Oh Elise, what happened to her?
How disappointing she’s become. She hopped on the Trump bandwagon and left us 21st District folks behind.
She’s supposed to be doing stuff for us, her constituents, but instead, all she talks about are wackadoodle theories, such as that the 2020 election was stolen.
Hasn’t she heard that that’s not true? She went to Harvard, for pete’s sake. Didn’t she learn critical thinking there? Did she ever stop and think about the harm that she’s doing to our country by continuing to espouse these lies?
If I didn’t know better, I’d think that she’s power hungry and will do or say anything to keep getting elected. That can’t be true, can it?
JANIS BEATTY
Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: Finally a bit of good news on the political front; we will have a candidate in the upcoming congressional election who represents the center.
Matt Castelli is not pandering to either the far left or right. His positions on issues may not appeal to the fringes, but isn’t that what we need to begin the process of national healing?
Stefanik at one time was more centrist, but she has now moved far to the right. Many of us are tired of being wagged by the fringes. We, who live in the 21st Congressional District, one of the largest by area in the eastern U.S., have an opportunity to make a statement that will reverberate across nation.
Let’s not miss out on this opportunity.
BILL BRADLEY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Justice Robert J. Muller is my choice for State Supreme Court in the Fourth Judicial District.
I have known and admired Judge Muller for over 8 years. We met first at a gathering at the house of a mutual friend and I was impressed by both his intellect and his modesty, finding out much later that he was one of the longest serving Supreme Court justices in the North Country and Capital District.
I later discovered that he makes it a point to share his decisions with the public, with more than 400 of his works and decisions published in the New York Law Journal and the New York Official Reports Service and that he has the endorsement of dozens of organizations representing law enforcement, firefighters, and workers in the construction trades, including the New York State Police Investigators Association, New York State Professional Fire Fighters Association Inc., Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union No. 773, and the Police Benevolent Association of the New York State Troopers.
In brief, I believe that Judge Muller has served the people of the Fourth Judicial District with honor, fairness and distinction, and that we would be fortunate to continue to enjoy his service.
RICHARD ROBBINS
Essex
TO THE EDITOR: The DOJ and FBI have been weaponized against a former president and the current president’s likely election opponent. If you cannot see that this is blatant overreach, I don’t know what you’re watching.
For a side that tends to label their opponents as threats to democracy it baffling that they are so blind to this clear overreach. These agencies should not be used to target political opponents; it is abhorrent. If you are a federal elected official and you cannot see that this is not a good path to set out on, then we no longer require your service.
I’m glad that Congresswoman Stefanik has come out against this raid and plans to investigate this action. I have always been a supporter of Congresswoman Stefanik and I’m glad that she plans to be on the right side of history. We cannot be a free nation if our justice department is corrupted to the core.
When Republicans take back the House Elise will be at the forefront of these investigations, and I cannot wait to see the truths she uncovers.
CLAYTON MENSER SR.
Crown Point
