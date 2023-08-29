TO THE EDITOR: As a former Essex County resident, the dog days of summer bring back fond memories of the Essex County Fair in Westport every August.
Whether it was the lively livestock competitions, delicious food vendors, the excitement of the midway or the epic entertainment under the grandstand, such as Porter Wagner and Tami Wynette, Joey Chitwood Daredevil Show or the local demolition derby, the Essex County Fair had something for everyone and enhanced the quality of life for the entire County.
Unfortunately, over the years, the luster of the Essex County Fair has faded considerably due to lack of interest and/or support from local governments.
This past year, the Essex County Fair Board of Directors, a dedicated group of local volunteers, invited Essex County towns to purchase 100 day tickets ($1,000) to the annual fair, so town residents, who might otherwise not be able to go to the fair, might be able to experience it, especially children.
Disappointingly, reports indicate that only two towns in the entire county (11%) responded positively to this appeal for support. Town councils, wake up. This is your county fair.
Town budget planning meetings will soon be underway throughout Essex County. During budget deliberations, I strongly encourage all Essex County town governing bodies to earmark $1,000, a small fraction of your total budgets, to purchase Essex County Fair day tickets in FY2024 and/or make additional investments of support for this critical quality of life event for your residents.
Again, this is your county fair. It is floundering due to your lack of interest and neglect, and cannot survive simply by the good graces of unpaid volunteers. It could become what it once was, again, but only through your continuing interest and financial support.
D.J. “DAVE” CALKINS
Schertz, Texas
TO THE EDITOR: St. Patrick’s Tenth Annual Antique and Classic Car Show held on Aug. 20 was our best car show to date.
There were 159 participants who brought their treasured vehicles. We would like to thank everyone who helped in any way to organize the show and all who worked at various assignments that day. We want to thank all the participants because without you there would be no car show.
A special thank you to our sponsors: Ace Hardware, American Legion Post 912, American Legion Post 912 Auxiliary, Sons of Legion Post 912, Angelo’s Restaurant, Bechard Farm Equipment, Blue Line Insurance Agency, Borderview/Subway, Bourdeau Brothers, Car Quest Auto Parts, Champlain Peterbilt, Community Bank, Cornerstone Drug and Gift, Dollar General, Dragoon’s Farm Equipment, Evolution Customs LLC, Garceau’s Auto Sales, Garrow Monuments, Gino’s Pizza, Goss Chevrolet, Hemmings Motor News, Jegs High Performance, Clute Wealth Management, Kavanaugh Realty, K of C Council 2366, Lake Champlain Fish Co., Coca Cola Company, Mooers Lawn and Garden, Nephew’s Discount L&W, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Pamela Keable Accounting Services, Price Chopper, Ray’s Appliance, Richard Foreman, DMD, Riley Ford, Riverside Insurance, Sam’s Club, Sticks & Stuff, Summit Racing, Tedford’s and Walmart.
Many thanks to all the individuals who made gift or monetary donations. Finally, thanks to all the spectators who came to the show.
GEORGE LEGNARD
St. Patrick’s Church Car Show Committee Rouses Point
TO THE EDITOR: The New York state Legislature has passed legislation (A6698/S6636) that would dramatically expand financial awards in wrongful death lawsuits. This bill is nearly the same as one that was vetoed by Gov. Kathy Hochul last January.
Hochul noted in her veto that the medical liability bill “would increase already high insurance burdens on families and small businesses and further strain already-distressed healthcare workers and institutions,” and that it would be “particularly challenging for struggling hospitals in underserved communities.” The new legislation is no different.
We have great sympathy for the grieving families this legislation seeks to help. However, any legislation to expand costly lawsuits must be balanced to prevent the disastrous impact of this bill on our healthcare system. If this bill is signed into law, it will make it even more difficult for our struggling community hospitals and medical practices to provide essential patient care.
This new bill could increase insurance costs by 40% or more.
A cost increase of this size is far more than what many doctors’ offices can afford. It will result in some pediatricians, radiologists and primary care providers leaving their practices and moving to states with a less hostile liability environment. Clinton County faces a physician shortage, especially among primary care doctors.
Clinton County can’t afford to watch hospitals and medical practices shut down because they can’t pay for a sudden, drastic hike in insurance. Before enacting any new and expansive liability statutes, lawmakers must review the civil justice system and install safeguards to protect medical professionals from catastrophic costs.
Our regional healthcare system is already under significant stress without absorbing the extraordinary costs this bill would require.
The governor must also veto this new version of the medical liability bill.
WILLIAM LATREILLE, M.D.
Medical Society of the State of New York Past President Franklin County Medical Society Malone
TO THE EDITOR: As a dedicated wildlife rehabilitator from Plattsburgh, I believe New Yorkers must be aware and supportive of the bill A.2917/S.4099, which aims to prohibit wildlife killing contests.
They have no place in responsible wildlife management and conservation efforts. They represent a disregard for the delicate balance of our ecosystem due to the indiscriminate killing of animals. They run counter to ethical hunting practices and scientific wildlife management principles.
New York’s biodiversity deserves protection.
If our governor signed this (passed) bill into law, it would demonstrate our commitment to safeguarding the state’s natural heritage and its protection for future generations. It is time for New York to join the growing number of states recognizing the harm caused by these destructive contests and standing up for the responsible stewardship of our wildlife.
VICTORIA AGUILAR
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.