TO THE EDITOR: On July 22 and 23 we held the first Breast Cancer Tournament at the American Legion Post 1619.
We raised $4,000.00 for the Fitzpatrick Cancer Center to assist women fighting this horrible disease. We would like to publically thank the following:
Michelle Senecal, CVPH Foundation; our sponsors: The Sun, Liquor and Wine Warehouse, China Café, Loremans’ and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
We also thank Nonna Lisa’s Kitchen and the many, many business in our community for their wonderful donations. Life to Lens Photography awarded one beautiful survivor with a full photo session. Kristi Grizzle who worked so hard in getting all these donations, we wouldn’t have reached this goal if it wasn’t for you! Also to Mr. and Mrs. Dave Swarts who came from Connecticut to help because their daughter is a breast cancer survivor.
A huge heartfelt thank you to all the women who came to play softball and contribute to this awesome tournament.
We look forward to seeing you all again next year, we will make it even bigger and better.
JILL HARTMANN, PATTIE FULTON AND JEN MCCASLAND
Softball Committee Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: It’s sad that we elect representatives that fail to realize that Hunter Biden doesn’t affect us an iota.
Global warming, pollution, good health care, better education and so on are real issues. Wasting time on petty politics is demeaning.
Please focus on what’s important.
RON MARX
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The 14th Annual (Clinton County) Museum Days Weekend was an amazing success again this year.
Thanks to Bob Parks, past publisher of the Press-Republican, who had the idea 16 years ago to ask all the museums and cultural centers in Clinton County to open both Saturday and Sunday for extended hours on the same weekend in the summer and offer free admission. And here we are 16 years later still going strong.
The Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau/North Country Chamber of Commerce prints 5000 Arts and History Passports that are widely distributed throughout the year. This passport is an excellent resource as it has information about each venue that varies from Museum Days Weekend. The Plattsburgh Press Republican donated four full page ads leading up the weekend. We are very grateful for these two major sponsors.
Other major sponsors that were key to spreading the word were: the Clinton County Government Center, Adirondack Pennysaver, Plattsburgh Creative Signs, the Senior Sentinel, MLPBS, WIRY, ABC22/Fox 44 and The Sun and many others who added our events to their event calendars.
But Museum Days Weekend would not happen without the hundreds of dedicated volunteers who give of their time and sometimes their own money to support their love of history. It is truly a passion.
Thank you to everyone who visited on that weekend and if you could not visit that weekend, remember the venues are all open all summer; just be sure to check the passport and their Facebook pages and websites for their open times.
See you in June 2024 for the 15th Annual Museum Days Weekend,
GERI FAVREAU
President Adirondack Coast Cultural Alliance Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Kudos to Ben Rowe for his excellent reviews and comparative analysis of the human condition in the movies “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”
I was already planning to see “Oppenheimer’’ as I had experienced those turbulent times as a young man attending Western High School in Washington, D.C. and the damage it instigated.
One of my closest buddy’s father lost his job as a law professor at American University as a result of this witch hunt. Now, on the positive side and much to my surprise, and thanks to Ben’s “Barbenheimer” review, I plan to see “Barbie” also.
STEWART A. DENENBERG
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Living in Plattsburgh, we love Montreal and missed it during the pandemic, even vowing to rediscover it.
But will we come again as often as we’d like? Not likely. We have always used Trudeau Airport as our departure for air travel, too, but will rethink that. We just had our car stolen from one of Trudeau Airport’s Econoparc lots: a staffed, fenced, and gated parking lot for which we prepaid through the airport’s website.
We were unaware that Montreal has a stolen-car epidemic. Nearly 10,000 cars were stolen in 2022, the CBC reported, and thefts in 2023 were on pace to break that record. Data shows roughly a one-third increase in thefts every year in recent years.
We are apparently lucky to have had our car recovered by police after it was abandoned on the street. Yet we hardly feel relief knowing that our car was broken into, stolen, stripped and sullied, inside and outside.
Despite insurance, we will have to absorb expenses. It could take weeks, even months, for our car to be repaired and cleaned because of existing work volume, staffing and the parts supply chain.
In Canada, we expect to be able to leave our car on the street and find it later. We surely expect that a staffed, fenced, and gated parking lot overseen by Trudeau Airport will protect our car, especially at its high price.
This airport is a gateway to and from Montreal. If someone cannot trust that its parking lots are secure, this will undoubtedly result in tourists thinking twice about using this important travel hub. We doubt we will trust the airport parking again.
Until the problem abates, we will think twice about driving up to Montreal for any reason.
SHAWN MURPHY AND ELAINE OSTRY
Plattsburgh
