TO THE EDITOR: Moriah Central School Class of 1973 is having a 50th reunion over Columbus Day weekend.
It’s Friday night, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. at the Red Brick Cafe in Port Henry, Saturday morning, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. touring the school and Saturday afternoon, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. at Paradox Brewery in North Hudson.
Contact Dan Bryant at dbryant7433@hotmail.com, Brenda at bcbaker1964@gmail.com, Pauline at pjdwmyers@yahoo.com, or Craig at ctolosky@aol.com.
Also go to Facebook at Moriah Class of 1973 50th Reunion.
CRAIG TOLOSKY
Ballston Lake
TO THE EDITOR: Plattsburgh should do everything it can to reverse Georgia Pacific’s decision to demolish the 120-year-old brick boathouse.
That corner is a terrible eyesore, right at the entrance to the city. But the problem isn’t the brick building, it’s the other structures there that G-P maintains so badly, as well as the shabby urban streetscape.
This intersection is located right near the waterfront. Instead of destroying the building, G-P and the city should be collaborating on a plan to renovate that intersection in the context of other plans to renovate the waterfront and provide more pleasant public access to it.
Is there a public-private partnership that could renovate the boat house and provide commercial uses as well as touristic ones? And could G-P be persuaded to tear down the dilapidated yellow hangar-like structure next to the brick one, and to provide some landscaping?
Once that building is destroyed, there is no rebuilding that piece of the city’s past. It’s one piece of Plattsburgh’s unique history that sets it apart from other cities.
Who knew that there was once a small luxury-automobile factory right there in town? What else can we learn about it? Why was it even called a boat house?
G-P has slowed the process down. Can the city initiate a conversation to see what’s possible?
SARAH GOODWIN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The 14th Amendment clearly states that anyone who provides aid or comfort to those who participated in an insurrection shall be permanently barred from ever holding office again.
The same rule applies to our ex-president. Trump should not be on any ballot ever again. This position is now getting some traction and it’s a good thing to see.
Also, a big thank you to Fani Willis, the district attorney in Atlanta, for filing the indictment of indictments, a masterpiece of justice. Her father was a criminal defense lawyer and a member of the Black Panther Party; she is the fighter we’ve needed.
She’s gonna shut the whole Trump mob operation down.
Trump is guilty of aiding and participating in the insurrection on Jan. 6, with all of his Republican cronies. They must all be held accountable and pay for their crimes against the United States.
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is not who you think.
This spring Congresswoman Stefanik voted against two separate bills that each sought to end US military occupation in both Somalia and Syria.
These wars do not serve our interests and no rationale for occupying these countries can reconcile our needs here at home with the costs of war abroad.
These wars cost many of those living in Somalia and Syria their precious lives.
And insisting that our country fight in multiple wars simultaneously and endlessly ensures that we can never fully focus our energy and resources on the challenges we face here in the North Country.
As we stumble through war after war in Africa and the Middle East we create new generations of terrorists there, which in turn creates the perception of a new need for more military intervention.
This is the endless loop of death that we must escape. We have to break this cycle for the sake of those innocent lives caught in the jaws of war and for America to heal its wounds at home.
Unfortunately, Congresswoman Stefanik is a crucial part of this war machine.
Her list of donors includes a comprehensive list of America’s defense contractors, Boeing, Lockheed, Raytheon, General Dynamics, and on and on.
She feeds a machine that obsessively seeks war on any continent that it can, devouring our money and our North Country neighbors in the armed services.
Congresswoman Stefanik, if you love the troops please bring them home.
TOM JEBB
Ticonderoga
