TO THE EDITOR: Recently many people have gotten letters from AES, a green energy company, offering $5,000 as a good-neighbor policy and a vague promise of an additional $2,000 for an easement to your property.
I have checked with a number of people and they say don’t do it. AES tells you a bunch of things you can’t do with your property, like don’t plant trees. Why would they do that?
The main question people are asking is will AES take over our land while we have to pay taxes. Then after they have put solar panels or windmills on your property, will anyone want to buy it.
They compare themselves to Noble, but Noble agreed to pay the landowner every year. They are not Noble; nobody hands out $5,000 for free.
Are they waiting to get enough people signed up and then start to take over each and everyone’s land?
Remember what Disney did in Florida. They bought the land for a song under a different name and then took over the property.
The easement is irrevocable. So get it in writing what they are going to do with your property and will you get money every year?
Remember, if it is too good to be true, it’s too good to be true.
JACK BILOW
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The first time I saw fireworks in a group was 1983 in Plattsburgh at the beach with others from Lee’s prestigious music summer camp.
The last time was in Lawrence, Kansas with a friend near a bridge on a hill surrounded by many on lawn blankets and chairs.
I saw a movie a week ago that I thought was quite funny and laughed out loud many times. In numerous summer walks, I often do what I can to wait for cars to pass and then bend down and smell the flowers.
My horoscope today from the Press-Republican mentioned to not be afraid of oncoming changes. Changes are all around me that strike me as quite devastating already: at the Lawrence patriotic event there were no ooh’s and aah’s; only one laugh came out from one person during that movie other than myself; and only once in perhaps 10 to 15 attempts I actually found flowers to have aroma.
I also remember looking out the hand-rolled window of my family’s station wagon as a kid. Sometimes at a stop light I would watch just a veritable curtain of black birds, unceasing in stream of flight for minutes on end.
I myself am changing. I am going to let myself assume that people enjoy me and laugh with me; however, intellectually I realize it’s quite likely that just as many from here on out will be laughing at me. I can almost hear it.
Better thoughts: the other day on a walk I saw a shallow pothole that looked like South America. And then on down the way on Peru Street, I saw a broken sidewalk area that resembled Colorado, Wyoming, or maybe South Dakota.
Almost home the other day, I saw beautiful seagulls against luminous clouds in a grey dark sky.
J. ANNE BRYAN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I read that “NYS recognizes Child Support Awareness Month in August.”
But what about the child’s right to have equal access to both parents?
Isn’t the time a mother or father can spend with a child just as important as the money they can spend? To a child, the time that each parent can offer emotional support is as significant as economic support.
National Family Day is Sept. 26. We need to be aware that noncustodial parents are still part of their child’s family and the time they can spend with their kids is indispensable.
Perhaps New York state should dedicate September as Parental Involvement Awareness Month.
DON MATHIS
San Antonio, Tx.
TO THE EDITOR: It’s now official, former president Trump has been indicted for the fourth time.
He continues to achieve what no other former U.S. president has ever done. What a milestone.
According to the most recent indictment Trump allegedly did what he has accused others of doing. He attempted to steal an election.
Of course, his reaction to the news is to announce on Monday next he will provide proof that he won in Georgia in 2020.
One can only assume that the proof got mistakenly stuffed in a pillow by one of his minions and they just found it. Must have been a lumpy pillow.
It is a sad state of affairs that this guy still has the support of so many in the once honorable Republican Party. There is still time to lose this albatross and choose someone with a modicum of honesty.
One can only hope.
CHUCK DAMP
Ray Brook
