TO THE EDITOR: Beware if you are a beneficiary of a New York state trooper’s retirement.
Make sure you have money put aside to pay bills. My husband was a trooper for over 25 years. When he retired he took the pop-up option so I would receive half his retirement.
He passed away in February. It is now August, five months later. I have not received one red cent of his retirement. All other systems, Social Security, my teacher’s retirement were settled within a month.
I was told after many phone calls it could take up to a year. Something is seriously wrong with Albany and New York State Troopers retirement system.
LINDA O’CONNELL-REYELL
West Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: Soon will it be USA or USC, United States of America vs. United States of China.
Most people don’t care. Just remember you had and have a chance.
JAMES BASS
AuSable Forks
TO THE EDITOR: Mayor and councilors, that site for a new hotel has already been approved and prepared.
Please check your records in the Planning Board files from 2001 to at least 2005 if not further. Monahan was supposed to build a hotel at this location but he got ill and it never materialized. Many meetings were held on this subject.
That site and the parking lot were specifically prepared for this hotel. A capital project was created and spent exactly for this area.
And it looks like the community development director has already researched those files.
Many times my brother comes home and comments there are no hotels to stay in the city of Plattsburgh.
And don’t worry about the Water Resource Recovery building there. That can be dealt with.
Again, look at your archived files in the pit area. So much information there.
DENISE NEPHEW
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to take a moment to thank United Health Care for sponsoring the senior gatherings at Lakeview Towers and Robert S. Long Apartments.
These gatherings are an opportunity for the residents to come together and socialize, gather information from the many agencies in attendance.
I would also like to thank the many agencies that took time out of their schedules to share their agency information and resources with the seniors, some of which included: United Health Care, The Clinton County Office For The Aging, The Clinton County Health Department, Plattsburgh City Police/ PHA Community Resource Officer, JCEO, The SCCCC Nutrition Program, STOP Domestic and Sexual Violence, Planned Parenthood, Alzheimer’s Dementia Caregiver Support Initiative and Caregiver Wellness and Respite Center, Foster Grandparents, Alliance for Positive Health and many more.
They were wonderful events both days with music by the Senior Serenaders at Lakeview and Bugsy at Robert S. Longs. Lunch was catered by the SCCCC Nutrition Program both days. They were both fun days by all that attended.
A huge Thank you goes out to the Plattsburgh Housing Authority Maintenance for helping to set up and tear down the tent, tables and chairs for both events. Also thank you to the many residents that took time to have bake sales, raffles, dinners and helped in the planning of both events.
Without the help from all involved events like this would not be possible.
JULIE WALTERS
PHA Senior Coordinator
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Attention to all past members and families of the U.S. Army 309th Ordnance and sister company, the 962nd Ordnance of Plattsburgh.
Once again, it’s time for the annual reunion and BBQ at noon on Sunday, Sept. 10, at the Keeseville VFW Post 1505.
Hot dogs, burgers and a grill will be provided. Bring any special dish you would like to share, and don’t forget to bring your memorabilia, pictures, stories and fond memories.
This year our gathering will be dedicated to and known as “The Dennis Mousseau Memorial” in which we honor Dennis and all other members who have passed.
We hope to have a good turnout, because we always have a great time.
For any questions, please call retired SSG Danny R. Barber at (518) 420-3637 days or evenings.
DANNY BARBER
Keeseville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.