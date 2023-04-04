TO THE EDITOR: Another day, another avoidable tragedy.
It is criminal that in this day and age that one of the leading causes of death for children is guns. Luckily for us in the 21st District we will have an open seat in the next election cycle. Our gun-protecting representative will be ending her self-imposed term limit of five terms in Congress.
We have an opportunity to actually do something about this ridiculousness. Let’s elect someone who has the moxie to shirk the shackles of the gun lobby and get rid of weapons of war.
No one needs a AR-15 type rifle to hunt deer, bear, rabbits, ducks, geese, moose, or any other wild game. The only thing that they are designed to kill is people.
I think that we have killed enough innocents already, don’t you? Think about this when choosing your next party nominee: we banned lawn darts after less than a half dozen children died accidentally and banned Ikea dressers after they accidentally killed less than a dozen children.
Right now, we can’t even have a conversation about banning something that kills close to a half dozen people a day. We need a representative that has the guts to sit down and work out common sense gun controls that allow people to continue to hunt but not be able to make ground meat before the animal is dead.
Please think about your kids, grandkids or any other human that should still be breathing and isn’t. Who’s the radical now?
CHUCK DAMP
Ray Brook
TO THE EDITOR: Peru Central School Class of 1973, it’s been 50 years.
You are cordially invited to a weekend of events, July 7-9. Please mark your calendars and respond ASAP to: perunyclassof1973@gmail.com
You will be updated with further information from this email address. Please join us. We’re all looking forward to seeing you.
KIM LAWRANCE
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: As New York finally approaches implementation of its new NYRx Medicaid patient pharmacy program, I can’t help but shake my head.
There is a great deal of misinformation being presented regarding the NYRx program set to take effect April 1.
Firstly, Medicaid patients are pharmacy patients as well as medical patients and pharmacists are qualified health professionals.
Second, the move to NYRx will have no impact on patient copayments and will instead result in expanded FDA-approved medication options for all Medicaid patients.
And finally, community health organizations fear the change will affect programs addressing HIV and substance-use disorders. Community pharmacies already provide services for these conditions, working with providers to facilitate medication-assisted treatment. With NYRx in place, pharmacists will have more resources to work with health organizations.
NYRx will enable New York to reinvest more than $410 million of Medicaid savings directly back into community health in its first year. A Feb, 23 presentation by the state shows this includes:
- A 5 percent inpatient trend increase for hospitals;
- More than $125 million for federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) and direct-to-consumer healthcare; and
- Dedicated funding for Ryan White clinics of $30 million.
The total reinvestments built into the state’s plan are projected comprise more than $540 million in 2024.
Beginning April 1, the NYRx program will ensure Medicaid incentives and benefits align for all participants and transparency comes first. New York is moving to a future where providing prescriptions to Medicaid patients is both patient-centric and cost-efficient.
(Plattsburgh pharmacist Steve Moore is a board member of the Pharmacists Society of the State of New York and owner/operator of Condo Pharmacy in Plattsburgh.)
STEVE MOORE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Many of us are concerned with the large governmental budgets, inflation, and financial needs of so many persons and local public entities. I read online of a surprising proposal the Clinton County Legislature has that needs to be voted down.
This is the proposed establishment of a $1.5 million fund using taxpayer monies to try to attract an additional airline to operate here and to offset an airline’s potential loss is just plain wrong.
With a flying experience background of 38 years of military and with one of the largest U.S. airlines, I feel very qualified to make many points known since I know taxpayer money can be better utilized elsewhere.
On March 22, I spoke to the Clinton County Legislature and stated eight factors as to why this funding plan is wrong. The writing that I read was entered into the record and hopefully the legislators will consider the facts and testimony to utilize these limited tax monies more appropriately. Needs from our ALICE community to libraries to our community college are just a few that are socially more important.
Overall, considering the airline industry, this oversized and uncontrolled Clinton County Airport is quite expensive to operate and maintain. It would be inappropriate to use taxpayer monies in the aforesaid funding proposal based upon the facts stated. The reader can be silent or voice a position to the Legislature on this matter.
Once appropriated, the money will be lost to needed social programs.
GEOFFREY B. BARKER
Plattsburgh
