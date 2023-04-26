TO THE EDITOR: The Kent Delord House Museum is proud to announce the awarding of a grant from The Saranac Chapter of The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution in support of our ongoing collections management program.
The funds will be used to compensate our interns from SUNY Plattsburgh’s History Department, who are currently helping us to photograph and catalog our collections.
We are so grateful for the support from the Saranac Chapter of the NSDAR.
SAMANTHA WILLIAMS
Museum Director Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Mayor, Common Council, and SUNY administration: I am writing to follow up on my previous letter regarding the conduct of SUNY Plattsburgh students and those landlords that rent to them, regarding the lack of action taken by local authorities to address the issue.
While I appreciate the response from SUNY administration, I have not yet received a response from either the mayor or the councilman for Ward 6.
I believe it is imperative that our elected officials take an active role in addressing this ongoing problem. The failure to respond to my previous letter suggests a lack of concern and responsibility for maintaining peace and order in our neighborhoods.
I urge you to acknowledge my previous letter and take immediate action to address this issue. If our elected officials are not part of the solution, then they may be contributing to the problem.
JAMES WEMETTE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: On Tuesday, April 18, the Peru Exercise Group of Americorps Seniors celebrated their 25th anniversary with a luncheon at Pasquales in Peru.
We were awaiting our checks when the waitress returned saying our luncheon had been paid by someone in the Peru community who wanted to remain anonymous.
We are still quite overwhelmed by this generosity. We live in a wonderful community and we are very humbled by this experience.
A heartfelt thank you for your kindness.
STEVE GAGNIER
Peru Exercise Group Peru
TO THE EDITOR: Our Member of Congress, Elise Stefanik, tweeted a tepid, predictable sentiment after a young woman from her hometown was killed in Hebron in Washington County, part of the district which she serves.
An hour later, she tweeted another attack on President Biden, Governor Hochul and District Attorney Bragg. She purports to represent us, but she is spending more time with the ultra-maga club, visiting her home state only to denigrate it and blame crime on everyone but the obvious, gun culture.
Her allegiance to the NRA and her parroting of the tired, ever present expressions, “woke, leftist, socialist, radical” makes her sound like an AI bot rather than a thoughtful representative of real people living in the North Country.
Woke and fed up,
MARIE-ANNE WARD
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: In his letter to the editor, Bill Bradley argues that eliminating assault rifles would make mass shootings disappear, but this is a simplistic and misguided solution that fails to address the root causes of violence.
As Dr. Jordan Peterson has pointed out, weak men cannot be virtuous, and simply banning a tool like an assault rifle will not make society safer or more virtuous.
All mass shootings are not committed with assault rifles. Moreover, millions of Americans own assault rifles and use them responsibly and lawfully, and singling out this particular type of firearm is misguided, arbitrary and unfair. It is not the tool that causes violence, but the person behind it, and addressing mental illness and other underlying factors is a more effective way to prevent mass shootings.
Furthermore, Bradley’s argument that civilians have no rational reason to own assault rifles ignores the fact that the Second Amendment guarantees the right to bear arms, including weapons that can be used for self-defense, hunting, and other legitimate purposes. Disarming law-abiding citizens will not make them safer but will leave them vulnerable to criminals who do not follow the law.
In conclusion, the issue of mass shootings is complex and multifaceted, and requires a nuanced and comprehensive approach that goes beyond simplistic and ideologically driven solutions.
As Jordan Peterson has argued, we need to cultivate strong and virtuous individuals who can resist the temptation of violence and contribute to a more peaceful and harmonious society. Banning assault rifles will not achieve this goal but will only serve as a distraction from the real issues that need to be addressed.
JAMES WEMETTE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The Autism Alliance of Northeastern New York is excited to host our annual walk on Saturday, May 6, at The Clinton County Fairgrounds.
Join us for a day of fun with bounce houses, face painting, music, a photo booth, raffles, food trucks, and more. Registration and activities open at 9:30 a.m., and the walk starts at 11 a.m.
Our goal is to raise $50,000 to enhance the lives of local individuals with autism and their families, and we would love your support.
To register, donate, or volunteer, please visit aaneny.org/walk or call 518-354-7000.
LAURA CARMICHAEL
Executive Director Plattsburgh
