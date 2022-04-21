EDITOR’S NOTE: This letter accidentally contained the incorrect phone number when first printed. The letter is being re-published with the correct phone number.
TO THE EDITOR: On April 2 at 9:40 p.m. my dad let our dog, Johnny, out to the bathroom. A few minutes later my dad went to check on Johnny. When he didn’t come to him, my dad went out and noticed something in the road.
He was walking over to that area, but he fell over the fence and it took him a bit to get up. Johnny was hit by a dark truck and then dragged 25 feet. My dad was almost to where the truck was that hit Johnny; the driver picked him up and took off.
Why did the driver do that? It happens that a dog gets hit, but I find it cruel that the driver took Johnny. The driver could had left him by the road and we would have buried him. My dad has been upset as Johnny always stayed with my dad no matter where he was. When my dad would go get the mail, Johnny would sit in a chair and watch through the window until my dad came back into the house.
He slept next to my dad’s bed. He was so loveable. We keep thinking of where Johnny is. We searched a lot of the area and others have, too.
It’s been two weeks since this incident. We still cry not knowing what happened and wonder where he is. Hoping that he wasn’t thrown in the trash. I called different veterinarians and they haven’t heard anything. Please, if anyone knows anything, could they call me (518-569-2502)?
JEAN DUMAS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Just recently there was a devastating fire in the city.
The fire department responded to the call and soon after needed more help. So, within minutes, neighboring departments were paged to either go directly to the incident or stand by at each station.
Also, kudos goes out to the American Red Cross, who also did a marvelous job. Also want to say that the city police did a great job too by rerouting traffic.
Unfortunately, people were displaced in this tragic event. Hopefully these people who were displaced can start over and move forward.
Finally, Chief Lawliss should be very proud of his department along with the other mutual aid departments for a job well done. Thanks for risking your own lives to save lives, be it either property or life.
JOHN E. SMITH
Plattsburgh
