TO THE EDITOR: It’s spring once again in the North Country, and it’s time for us to get back to doing what we do best: maintaining the 3,500 miles of state-owned highway and the 400 state-owned bridges in the five counties of the North Country DOT Region.
As we get underway, folks will again see work zones across the region, including those used by our highway maintenance forces during their summer work program, which includes mowing, “guide-rail” repair, and paving projects.
One common feature of all projects is the need for delineated work zones. Work zones are established so that those rebuilding or repairing our highways and bridges can do so safely, and so those traveling through the work zones, have a well-defined and safe avenue for passage. The Department of Transportation spends a lot of time and effort to establish well-engineered work zones, and despite our best efforts, every year there are work zone intrusions that result in injury and property damage or worse.
We want everyone to enjoy the North Country summer and are asking that everyone who drives through a work zone, regardless of where it is, does so attentively, without distraction and with a little patience. Our highway workers are doing the best they can to make your traveling experience as safe and smooth as possible. Let’s all make sure their day is as safe and smooth as possible too.
Work zone safety is something we take seriously as we would like to see everyone go home safely at the end of the day. So instead of thinking of the summer months as construction season, let’s think of it as Work Zone Safety Season and together let’s make sure we all go home safe at the end of the day.
KENNETH BIBBINS
DOT Regional Director Watertown
TO THE EDITOR: It’s interesting that mass shootings now don’t even make it to the front page.
On Saturday, four were killed and 28 injured, some critically, at an Alabama birthday party and it wasn’t featured in the front page of the New York Times. Instead an article about a beauty treatment to “zap fat” was prominently featured.
I don’t know what the ultimate solution will be to this mass shooting carnage. There are multiple contributing factors, including that we have an increasing isolated and sick society, but if we were somehow to eliminate assault rifles I believe the issue of mass shootings would disappear.
I’m afraid the cat is already out of the bag with apparently millions of assault rifles already in circulation, but why can’t we, as a society, agree that there is no rational reason for civilians to own assault rifles? We can still respect the Second Amendment rights of those who choose to own guns, while expecting that they be used responsibly.
To me it only makes common sense. However, since we are more often these days at the mercy of the fringes, both left and right, common sense is frequently not a part of the discussion.
BILL BRADLEY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: It is good news to learn the Amtrak Adirondack line has returned to the area.
Rep. Elise Stefanik didn’t state in her news appearances at the welcoming of the train to Plattsburgh why she voted against the funding of Amtrak’s service?
EDWARD HATCH
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: Tobacco use is not only a health issue, it’s an environmental issue.
Cigarette butts are the number one littered item around the world. In fact, 4,211,962 cigarette butts globally were collected on beaches and waterways in 2019.
So just imagine what was found on land. Eighty-six percent of smokers consider cigarette butts to be litter, but 75% of smokers still throw them on the ground or out a car window.
These small plastic and toxin-filled butts poison wildlife like birds, fish, and more. Butts aren’t the only source of poison; 815,985 pounds of toxic chemicals were released from U.S. tobacco facilities in 2019, and in 2018, Americans generated 2.7 million tons of consumer electronic waste, including e-cigarette waste, that ultimately ends up in landfills or incinerators.
This is horrible for the environment because nicotine e-juice, the liquid found in e-cigarettes, is extremely toxic. The lithium-ion batteries in these devices can cause fires, leak chemicals, and even explode if not handled properly.
As a part of Reality Check, I’ve gone out with my fellow RC members to clean up tobacco litter around the city of Plattsburgh. We most recently did this in December, and in just two hours we filled two gallon-sized plastic bags with various kinds of tobacco litter.
Imagine what we will collect in the spring and summer months. It may be a dirty job, but taking the time to care for our environment is one of the most important things we can do. Not only for our friends and neighbors but for the other creatures we share the planet with.
Big Tobacco doesn’t care about the environment, but I do. I’m willing to fight against this industry to give the world and its inhabitants a better chance at a healthy, tobacco-free future.
TESSA COLEMAN
High School Student Plattsburgh
