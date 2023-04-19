TO THE EDITOR: With the 2024 elections being focused upon we are again being threatened with lies, false accusations, and weak leadership.
Those who continue to follow Trump and his lying companions need to recognize that whether Christian, Hebrew, or Muslim, God is truth and love. Truth and love are not apparent with cutting back on Medicare and Social Security.
Nor does the control of medical treatment and pharmaceutical care rest in the hands of Congress or insurance companies. Medical treatment should be between God, physician, and patient as should the determination of medical treatments and medications.
I am a combat veteran and used to hunt with my father prior to my military experience, but have chosen not to since then. However, I know that assault weapons have no place in life other than the battlefield. There is no need for weapons with magazines of more than five rounds. Filling your game with lead rounds is not sport.
Let’s protect our society, no matter what age, from death due to one’s mental illness, or just anger. Reasonable citizens want gun control to include registration and vetting prior to possession.
It is easy to criticize and place blame, often false. If one chooses to do so, let them offer constructive criticism with constructive alternatives.
May our nation seek God and His righteousness, beginning with each of us individually. May God bless America.
DAVID R. COMEGYS SR.
AuSable Forks
TO THE EDITOR: The Clinton County Canine Club would like to share a great scholarship opportunity available for students who intend to study animal science.
The scholarship is valued at $1,000 and open to students who are a high school senior and a resident of Clinton County, or they or their parents are a Clinton County Canine Club member.
Additional information and the application are available on our website, https://www.clintoncanine.org/scholarship.html. The application window closes May 1.
Best of luck to all who apply.
REBECCA SCHUMAN
Scholarship Committee Peru
TO THE EDITOR: In late 2019 it became obvious that the windows in the old Band Building at 98 Ohio Ave., the home of the Clinton County Historical Association, needed to be replaced, when, during a windstorm, two windows on the museum’s second floor shattered.
A review of all the windows concluded that 20 of the 35 windows would need replacement within the next couple of years. The first to assist was a grant opportunity through the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership. This came under their collections grant umbrella and covered two windows.
Shortly after, with an appeal to CCHA members, donations came in to replace another 10.
In 2022, two more grants were received, again from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership for three more windows and one from the County’s tobacco money fund for two.
Presently we have replaced 18 of the most seriously damaged windows with the help and support of grants and members.
The new windows are energy-efficient, offer UV protection for exhibited artifacts and have been approved by the New York State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).
The museum received permission from the City of Plattsburgh Planning Board to replace all windows, on Dec. 23, 2019, and replacements will continue until all 35 windows have been brought up to current standards.
This project is part of the Clinton County Historical Association’s commitment to keeping its 117-year-old building fit for visitors and secure for housing exhibits and artifacts.
HELEN NERSKA
Director, Clinton County Historical Association
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: It would be laughable if it weren’t such a serious matter. Matthew Kacsmaryk, a federal judge with well-known anti-abortion beliefs, ruled on April 7 that mifepristone, commonly known as “the abortion pill” could no longer be used in the United States.
Medication abortions account for well over half of all abortions in the U.S.; the most common drug regimen is a combination of mifepristone and misoprostol. It has a remarkable safety record, and fewer than 1% of patients have serious complications. This method of ending early pregnancies has been used around the world since the 1980s and is effective 99% of the time.
On the facts of the case, the plaintiffs have no legal standing to sue and the statute of limitations has long expired. The Food and Drug Administration scientists are tasked with evaluating drug safety. Yet the judge in an obscure courthouse in Amarillo disregards their expertise.
His multi-page ruling is rife with manipulative language. He fantasizes that a chemical abortion involves a fully developed “aborted child,” rather than the reality: a blob of cells indistinguishable by the naked eye from the blood clots.
The Turnaway Study, and many other scientific publications, indicate that most women feel relief after terminating unwanted pregnancies, not the “shame, regret, anxiety, depression, drug abuse and suicidal thoughts,” that the judge imagines.
The list of Judge Kacsmaryk’s legal and medical missteps can and will be documented. This case will likely end up in the Supreme Court. Will the conservative Supreme Court members succumb to the temptation to support this egregious ruling?
Upholding this ruling would erode the ability of the FDA to oversee the safety of medicines in the U.S. From another dismal courthouse we could soon see an order to eliminate insulin, antibiotics, vaccines.
MICHAEL C. SINCLAIR, M.D.
Vermontville
