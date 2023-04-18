TO THE EDITOR:It sounds like there are several issues affecting Keeseville, including a loss of business and tourism, as well as concerns about the Villa Motel and its impact on the community.
It is important for (Ausable) town officials to listen to the concerns of the residents and take action to address these issues.
Holding open town hall meetings can be a good way for officials to hear directly from the community and get a sense of what issues are most pressing.
It is also important for officials to be transparent about their decision-making and to engage with the public on a regular basis, not just during election season.
Regarding the Villa Motel, it is important to balance the need to provide affordable housing for vulnerable populations with the impact it may have on the surrounding community.
If the motel is causing safety concerns or negatively impacting businesses in the area, it is important for officials to take action to address those issues.
Overall, it is important for officials to prioritize the well-being of the community organizations to revitalize the town, as well as addressing safety concerns and ensuring that vulnerable populations have access to safe and affordable housing.
WALTER CHMURA
Keeseville
TO THE EDITOR:On March 5, a Chinese Auction was held at the Lyon Mountain American Legion Post 1623 for Larry Forkey.
Numerous companies and individuals came together to make this fundraiser a success. Any and all donations were accepted and greatly appreciated.
From Rouses Point to Saranac, Malone to Plattsburgh, Chateaugay to Peru and all points in between. Family, friends and the community showed their support for the cause.
These companies and individuals were Advanced Auto (Plattsburgh), Ambers Hair Salon, Auto Zone of Plattsburgh, Begor’s Supply Inc., Alex and Joann Benware, Billy’s Bait and Beer, Albert and Jane Blaine, Brainardsville Bake House, Butcher Block, Michelle LaMare, Catholic Daughters of America 1548 of St. Bernard’s Church, Clarence Allen Cayea, Tony and Alice Cayea, Fontaine LaMare Chapman, Kendall and Aliannah Chase, Bill Chase, Robin LaMare Chase, Sarah Chase, Chateaugay Farm and Cheese Store, Choice Homes.
Also, Clinton Correctional Facility, Commercial Sales, Cornerstone Drug and Gift, Lisa LaMare Cross, Cumberland 12 Cinema, Curtis Lumber, Donna and Pat Curry, Sandy and Harold Derr, Dick’s Country Store, Filions Tree Service, Five Guys, Ben Forkey, Ethan Forkey, Fountains Body Repair and Refinishing, Frank’s Auto Service, Freihofer’s, Free Trader, Geno’s Pizza, Giroux’s Poultry, Giuseppe’s Pizza, Glazier’s Meat Packing, Co., Beth Johnson Guzman, Hannafords, Hansen Family, Highland Green Golf Course, Jenn’s Smokin’ Hot BBQ, Joan Juntunen, Nancy Kaska, Knights of Columbus of St. Bernards Church.
Also Claire and Bernadette Kowalowski, Jim and Linda Kowalowski, Dr. and Cynthia Lacki, Barb and Bill LaDuke, Rece and Rylie LaFountain, Jeanne LaMare, Neal LaMare, Todd and Carol LaMare, Scott LaPoint Property Management, Lashways Meat Market, LaVigne’s IGA, Jean LeClair, Leonard’s Cherry Knoll, Livations, Lyon Mountain Community Bottle and Can Fund, Lyon Mountain Maples, Maggy Pharmacy and Marketplace, Wayne Marshall, Viola and Stephenie Maurer, Joann Mead, Nicole Forkey Moitoza, Mountain Mart of Ellenburg, Judy Hartpence Moore, NAPA of Plattsburgh, Owlyout Bar and Restaurant, Eva and Ron Parsons, Diane an Steve Petrashune, Pizza Palace, Patty Rabideau, Rainbow Wedding and Banquet Hall, Ron’s Corner Restaurant, Route 11 Auto, Jan Ryan, Sam’s Club, Shannon Sguin, S. Seguin Family Sugaring, Sherry’s Kitchen, Stacey Siskavich, Mike and Mona Siskavich, Sorrell Woodward Post 1623, Taco Bell, Talk of the Town Pizzeria, The Vault, Village Wine and Spirits, Weebee Oil and Lube, Wendy’s Quik Stop, West Plattsburgh American Legion Post 1619, Windovers Home Center, WIRY Radio Station, St. Bernard’s Church and Holy Angels Church.
On behalf of Joann and Larry Forkey we would also like to say thank you to everyone who attended the auction on March 5.
Your participation helped to make the fundraiser a great success.
VIOLA AND STEPHENIE MAURER
CONNIE AND JERRY HAMELIN
Lyon Mountain
TO THE EDITOR: I recently was hospitalized, following a stroke, at CVPH.
I can highly recommend it (the hospital, not the stroke). From the E.R. staff, doctors, and the various nurses and technicians each day, to the outpatient pharmacy on the way out the door three days later, everyone I came in contact with was professional, helpful and kind. No bad attitudes to be found.
And they were at max capacity, everyone busy.
So thanks for the help, all you hard workers.
DON DAVISON
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik’s announcement regarding a sixth term reveals personal orientations that shape her perceptions of this country and the world.
She stated: “Our country is unrecognizable from when I first stepped into the arena to run for Congress.” She said: “The fight to save our country and our state [from these changes] will not be easy but I have never been more determined to work my hardest to save America.” We will work the hardest to defeat the Democrats…”
At least those trying to live in the present.
Here are facts that can aid in understanding her positions. All human beings produce personality characteristics from their past experiences reflected in a combination of unique attitudes, beliefs, values, and personal orientations. Stefanik’s views can be analyzed with consideration of three types of personal orientations drawn from Everett Shostrom’s Personal Orientation Inventory.
One deals with time incompetence.
There is a past, present, and a future. When humans, Democrat or Republican, live in the imagined past, or in a fantasized future, they ignore or distort the present where life is occurring. Living in the past accounts for Elise’s and her colleagues reluctance to support efforts to address the recurring problems of the present, like climate change or assault weapons.
A second item refers to flexibility or rigidity in the application of values. The behavior of Representative Stefanik appears to reflect rigidity in the application of her values, revealed in her willingness to steadfastly maintain positions without verifiable explanations.
The third item refers to an inner-directed versus an outer-directed orientation. Elise’s tendency appears to be outer-directed, overly sensitive to approval from her political party, rather than inner-directed, aware of her own feelings and approval.
Her true beliefs may remain unknown since her verbal responses deliberately reflect the sound bites of her political party.
ROBERT L. ARNOLD
Willsboro
