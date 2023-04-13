TO THE EDITOR: Again, we confront “Confederate Heritage Month,” now April 2023.
Imagine celebrating the behavior of traitors that killed brave Americans who fought to abolish the enslavement of people and keep our country united. Yet this is what some states celebrate.
Some states even have put together “Confederate Heroes Day” April 26. I would rather they celebrated those brave Americans who traveled thousands of miles to save our country, the Union soldiers.
Yet, some think it is all right to proclaim a celebration of ideas that tried to bring our great nation down while trying to preserve a system of racial enslavement. Our former President Trump thought it was okay to support a group of people that wanted to keep a statue in place in Virginia of a slave owner who led these traitors, Robert E. Lee.
In my opinion there is nothing to celebrate about “Confederate Heritage” and there are no “Confederate Heroes.” I am sure that Union soldiers that fought in the war would agree.
We have politicians that believe it okay to praise and support these treasonous ideals of the 1860s. Next, we could have a celebration of the rioters of the Jan 6, 2021, political coup which included our own political representative, Elise Stefanik, and the former president of our country.
A coup that attempted to pervert our election. When is it enough? When do we say to our political leaders you need to step up and speak out against this behavior by these political hacks.
We need not celebrate Confederate ideals but rather condemn them. Just as we condemn the people of the Jan. 6 political coup.
JIM NOVOTNY SR.
Gloversville
TO THE EDITOR: I’m writing this to address Local Law NO. P-1 of 2023 City Code 348-24.
My concern is that I think the law is flawed and unfair mostly not equal as in equal rights, and I believe it benefits some at the expense of others without any factual explanations to why having a 3/4 inch water meter changes the combined water investment charges to $11.20 per month.
Homes with 5/8” water meter pay a combined investment charges of $6.55 per month? The water usage fees are exactly equal. However, the meters count the same amount of gallon usage equally month to month, how can the prior and recently enacted law have any basis or bearing on the actual investment charges that are punishing some while benefiting others?
The law lacks common sense and integrity. Feedback from the public and the meters tested or replaced. The only answers spoken to me in person, over the phone with city department heads and the finance office is “because you have a 3/4” meter line, so you have to pay it.”
Two councilors replied same. My home has 5/8” lines or smaller throughout, basically the 3/4” water meter does not change the water usage fact per month. Whether or not I have a 5/8” meter or a 3/4” meter my usage remains the same.
How about some input from the public? How does having 3/4” meter with a reduced outflow rendering it incapable of performing 3/4” rate and 5/8” meter supplied by the city affect rate charges? They don’t; it’s impossible, they both only count gallons.
How many homes have 3/4” piping throughout home to the toilet? State plumbers, code 603.1, 3/4” minimum water main to home.
City should Provide all customers with 5/8” verses 3/4” verses larger. Actual numbers for comparisons and computation.
DAVID LAPIER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Why do we ignore God unless it’s Christmas, Easter and other holidays?
Or when we need something? He is a God of all things and we better start paying better attention to Him and put credit where credit is due.
Is it any wonder?
JAMES BASS
AuSable Forks
